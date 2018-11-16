You have to feel for Elliott. The player they call "Moose" had come all the way back from February core-muscle surgery and off-season hip surgery. Lately, he was playing as well as he did at any point last season — witness the recent stretch in which he made 73 straight saves. In his last seven games, Elliott had a 1.55 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage. In addition, he was a veteran presence and a calming influence on the team.