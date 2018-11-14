Elliott, who had a 1.32 goals-against average and .952 save percentage in his previous five games, was beaten by Evgenii Dadonov's high drive from the top of the right circle with 2:25 to go in the second, giving the Panthers a 2-0 edge. Dadonov, a left winger who has points in 12 consecutive games, faked a pass and put the shot between the legs of Folin, who screened Elliott.