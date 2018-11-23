Flyers right winger Travis Konecny felt his game would come around, after a rough start he is beginning to see positive signs.
Konecny earned the Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist and fight) in sparking the Flyers a 4-0 win over the hot New York Rangers during a Black Friday matinee at the Wells Fargo Center.
He scored the game's first goal and ended with two assists as the Flyers snapped a four-game losing streak.
Konecny, who had 24 goals and 23 assists in 81 games last year, began this season with five points in his first 13 games.
In his last nine games he has four goals and five assists for nine points. The 21-year-old Konecny insists he hasn't been doing anything differently.
>> PHOTO GALLERY: Flyers 4, Rangers 0
"Just sticking with it," he said. "I didn't really change anything."
The first line of Konecny, Sean Couturier and captain Claude Giroux were dominant in a game in which the Flyers broke the game open with
Couturier scored
ust sticking with it. I didn't really change anything, I mean it's so many ups and downs in the game and throughout the season, so I just stuck with what I was doing. G and Coots have been playing well, it was just a matter of me trying to find my game and slowly get started.
Just sticking with it. If eiidnt' really change antyhgin .so many upsa dn down in gthe game and thrhout th saeosn. I just stuck w what wi as doing G and coots bene playing well and it's a materof me trying to find my game and slowing it I started.
After being outscored, 4-0, in the first period during Wednesday's 5-2 loss at Buffalo, the Flyers understood they couldn't sleepwalk through another opening period.
So in a Black Friday matinee, the Flyers came out with plenty of energy, setting the tone for a 4-0 win over the New York Rangers at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Flyers broke open a 1-0 game with three goals in the final five minutes and 21 seconds, but it was the quick start that was the key.
The Flyers led, 1-0, after the first period, outshooting what had been a hot Rangers team, 15-8. New York entered the game 9-1-1 since Oct. 30, including a three-game win streak.
Before Friday, the Flyers had allowed the first goal in their previous four games and were 0-3-1 in that span.
Cal Pickard earned the shutout with 31 saves, his best coming with 5 minutes and 56 seconds left when he stopped Lias Andersson, who was alone in front of the net.
The first line of Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny had a dominant game.
Konecny had a goal and two assists and also earned the Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist, fight) Couturier added two goals and an assist and Giroux had three assists, moving up the team record books in the process.
Shortly after Pickards' save on Andersson, Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo, a Sewell, NJ native, hit the post and 24 seconds later the Flyers made it 2-0 on a crisp passing play from Giroux to Konecny to Couturier, who one-timed it in with 5:21 left.
Jordan Weal made it 3-0 with an empty-netter with 2:02 remaining. Couturier then beat Lundqvist with 1:37 left for his 10th goal, with Giroux and Konecny earning the assists.
That streak ended when Travis Konecny opened the scoring with 6:39 left in the first period. From the top of the right circle, Konecny sent a wrist shot that a sliding Henrik Lundqvist saved, but the puck deflected behind him and hit off defenseman Brady Skjei and into the goal. It was Konecny's sixth goal of the season and fourth in his last seven games.
The play started when Claude Giroux hit Sean Couturier, who sent a pass cross ice to Konecny, who sent the puck on goal. With the assist, Giroux moved into No. 2 on the Flyers' career list with 481. Giroux still has a long way to catch No. 1 Bobby Clarke, who had 852 assists.
The Flyers had their first fight of the season Wednesday, and the second came in the second period when Konecny and Ryan Strome squared off. Neither appeared to do much damage.
The Flyers put constant pressure on Lundqvist, who made several kick saves, including stopping Couturier from point-blank range late in the second period. Near the midway point of the third period, he stopped a Wayne Simmonds rebound.
.