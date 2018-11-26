Ron Hextall was fired Monday while in his fifth season as the Flyers' general manager.
Some of his best work was done in the drafts. He oversaw drafts that landed Travis Sanheim, Nic Aube-Kubel, and Oskar Lindblom in 2014; Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, and Felix Sandstrom in 2015; German Rubtsov, Pascal Laberge, Carter Hart, and Wade Allison in 2016; Nolan Patrick, Morgan Frost, and Isaac Ratcliffe in 2017; and Joel Farabee and Jay O'Brien in 2018.
As for trades and signings, here are some of his hits and misses during his tenure:
Hit: Signed free-agent Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.
Hit: Traded Tye McGinn to San Jose for a third-round pick in 2015 that turned out to be Sandstrom, a promising goalie.
Miss: Traded Scott Hartnell to Columbus for R.J. Umberger and a fourth-round pick in 2015.
Hit: Traded Kimmo Timonen to Chicago for second-round picks in 2015 and 2016. The latter pick turned out to be Allison, a right winger at Western Michigan.
Miss: Signed free-agent Evgeni Medvedev on May 20, 2015.
Hit: Traded Braydon Coburn to Tampa Bay for Radko Gudas, a first-round pick in 2015 (later dealt), and a third-rounder in 2015 (goalie Matej Tomek)
Hit: Traded Nick Grossmann and the contract of the retired Chris Pronger for Sam Gagner and a fourth-round pick in 2016, thus gaining about $5.1 million in cap space.
Misses: Signed free agents Boyd Gordon, Dale Weise, and Roman Lyubimov in July 2016.
Hit: Traded Zac Rinaldo to Boston for a third-round pick in 2017 (goalie Kirill Ustimenko).
Hit: Traded Vinny Lecavalier and Luke Schenn to Los Angeles — shedding about $4 million in cap space after retaining half of the players' salaries — for Jordan Weal and a third-round pick in 2016 (Carsen Twarynski).
Miss: Traded a fourth-round draft pick in 2018 to Detroit for goalie Petr Mrazek.
Hit: Traded Brayden Schenn to St. Louis for Jori Lehtera and first-round picks in 2017 (Frost) and a conditional first-rounder in 2018 (Farabee).