Some of his best work was done in the drafts. He oversaw drafts that landed Travis Sanheim, Nic Aube-Kubel, and Oskar Lindblom in 2014; Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, and Felix Sandstrom in 2015; German Rubtsov, Pascal Laberge, Carter Hart, and Wade Allison in 2016; Nolan Patrick, Morgan Frost, and Isaac Ratcliffe in 2017; and Joel Farabee and Jay O'Brien in 2018.