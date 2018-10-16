Scott Laughton, the Flyers' most pleasant surprise in the season's first two weeks, shook off the effects of crashing into the boards Saturday and was in the lineup Tuesday against Florida.
In Saturday's 1-0 loss to Vegas, Laughton went hard into the wall after being denied on a shorthanded breakaway in the second period. He returned midway through the third period.
"No setbacks, so I feel good," Laughton, 24, said before Tuesday's game.
Laughton, who has become the Flyers' third-line left winger because of an injury to James van Riemsdyk, saw his season pass before his eyes briefly on Saturday.
"It's scary. I mean, I know I'm going to hit the boards," Laughton said. "I've had a couple nasty falls in my career. … It's a tough play because you're helpless. You're not going in feet-first, where you can put our feet in and [dull the impact]. I'm just really fortunate my head's OK and everything is good to go."
Entering Tuesday, Laughton and Wayne Simmonds led the Flyers with three goals apiece after five games.
"I feel comfortable out there. Feel confident skating and moving my feet with the puck," said Laughton, the Flyers' first-round selection (20th overall) in the 2012 draft. "The biggest thing is continuing that pace and that speed and playing with it for the whole year. I'm just comfortable in my role right now and knowing what they want from me. It definitely helps being on the penalty kill and getting the minutes."
Playing on the penalty kill "gets you into a rhythm," Laughton said. "You start sweating and you're playing more minutes. Even though you're not touching the puck like the guys who go out on the power play, I take a lot of pride in that role."
Center Nolan Patrick skated again Tuesday and appears to be almost ready to return. It wouldn't be surprising if he is in the lineup Thursday in Columbus.
Flyers defenseman Andrew MacDonald was benched and replaced by Christian Folin, who was paired with Robert Hagg. In five games, MacDonald had one assist and was minus-1.
Center/winger Corban Knight was activated but was a healthy scratch. Knight's number was changed from 38 to 10. … Entering Tuesday, Shayne Gostisbehere had 22 shots on goal, second among NHL defensemen and tied for ninth overall. … Travis Konecny did not score in the first five games but had hit iron three times. "He has to stay with what he's doing; he's getting good opportunities," coach Dave Hakstol said before the game.