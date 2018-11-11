Giroux has 22 points, putting him in a tie for third in the NHL before Sunday's games. Over the last two seasons, he has 124 points in his last 99 games ….Nolan Patrick has seven points in the Flyers six-game points streak…..The Flyers didn't allow a power-play goal Saturday for the first time in their last 10 games. "Better execution," defenseman Robert Hagg said. "We talk about the small details all the time, but you have to go out and do it."….Hagg leads the Flyers with a plus-10 rating, followed by defenseman Christian Folin at plus-9….Entering Sunday, the Flyers were 28th out of 31 teams on the power play (13.8 percent success rate) and 30th on the penalty kill (70.5 percent).