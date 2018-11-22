The Flyers recalled winger Tyrell Goulbourne from the Phantoms and sent Nic Aube Kubel back to the AHL team Thursday. Aube-Kubel had no points in nine games with the Flyers and was plus-1. … Cal Pickard replaced Lyon (eight saves on 12 shots) after the first period Wednesday and stopped all eight shots he faced. Pickard will likely face the Rangers. … The Flyers have allowed 11 goals over the last two games. … Chris Kreider leads the Rangers in goals (12) and points (20)….Shayne Gostisbehere was minus-3 Wednesday and is a team-worst minus-11. … Simmonds leads the Flyers with nine goals and Giroux has a team-high 25 points.