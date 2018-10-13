Flyers forward Travis Konecny will play in this afternoon's game against visiting Vegas (1 p.m., NBCSP).
The second-line right winger left Friday's practice shortly after he was hit in the right foot by a puck off a shot from defenseman Ivan Provorov. He skated in pregame warmups with no issues and will start off on a line alongside Oskar Lindblom. Jordan Weal, a healthy scratch on Wednesday, will center the trio.
Weal is filling in for Nolan Patrick, who suffered an upper-body injury in Tuesday's loss to San Jose. He'll be out another week according to the initial diagnosis. They lost James van Riemesdyk, their top free agent signee, last Saturday when he caught a puck to the knee at Colorado.
The Flyers (2-2) won at Vegas in the season opener on Oct. 4. The Golden Knights, which took the NHL by storm in their inaugural season, have dropped three in a row and are just 1-4.
This is the first home game for the Flyers since they were drilled by San Jose, 8-2, on Tuesday.
The Flyers are slight favorites at -$120 with the over/under of six goals at the same price. Vegas and the under are +$100 on William Hill's Jersey line.
After Saturday, the Flyers host Florida on Tuesday, go to Columbus Thursday and host the Devils back at the WFC next Saturday, Oct. 20 in another 1 p.m. start. Tuesday is Jake Voracek Chia Pet night which is pretty self-explanatory.
Lehigh Valley was swamped by Springfield on Friday night, 7-0.
Hot goalie prospect Carter Hart allowed four goals before being pulled for Anthony Stolarz. The Phantoms, the Flyers, AHL affiliate, gave up five power-play goals on seven chances.
The Phantoms (1-1) visit Springfield, a Panthers farm club, on Saturday night at 7 p.m.