The Flyers had no update on left winger Oskar Lindblom, who left Saturday's game midway through the third period when he was slammed into the boards by Vegas' Brayden McNabb. He did not return. The Flyers are already missing injured forwards James van Riemsdyk and Nolan Patrick. … Florida's power play is 0 for 12 this season, while the Flyers' is clicking at 22.7 percent, which was 15th in the NHL heading into Sunday. The Flyers' penalty kill was ranked 24th, one spot ahead of Florida's. … Laughton and Wayne Simmonds lead the Flyers with three goals apiece. … Ivan Provorov, who shared the NHL lead among defensemen with 17 goals last season, has no points and is minus-3.