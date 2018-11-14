Theory 1: His shoulder, where he suffered a Grade 3 AC joint separation last spring, is still not as strong as it once was. This might explain the unusual sight of him struggling to settle pucks at times, having the puck knocked easily from his stick, or having his passes badly miss their mark. Non-surgical recovery time for a Grade 3 separation, in which the collarbone separates completely from the ligaments in the shoulder, can be as much as 12 weeks according to thesteadmanclinic.com. But Provorov's offseason workout regime is notoriously extreme (and secretive), so only he knows if he pushed too hard to get back to full strength. He wouldn't be the first player to do so (see Simmonds and Giroux).