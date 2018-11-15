Brian Elliott (2.62 GAA, .911 save percentage) is slated to face the Devils' Keith Kincaid (2.80, .911). … Hischier (three goals, 12 points) is listed as day to day. Center Brian Boyle (six goals) is also sidelined for the Devils. … At the morning skate, there were temporary clocks hanging from the glass behind the nets so players didn't have to look over their shoulders at the scoreboard. The NHL is considering adding them to arenas. "I don't see a big issue with what we have now," Hakstol said. If the clocks are added, the issue will be stationing them so they don't block the fans' sightlines. The best spot would be to put them along the boards, but that would cut into advertisers' space. …