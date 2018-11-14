Based on practice, it appears Jori Lehtera will be a healthy scratch Thursday and Scott Laughton will be the fourth-line center. In that scenario, rookie right winger Nic Aube-Kubel would stay in the lineup. … Dale Weise missed practice because his son had a medical procedure. … Injured Devils center Nico Hischier has not been ruled out for Thursday's game. Hischier, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) and a minus-3 rating in 15 games. Flyers center Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick that year, has nine points (five goals, four assists) and an "even" rating. … After a 4-0 start, the Devils (7-8-1) have lost three of their last 12 games. … The Flyers power play is 28th (13.6 percent success rate) and the penalty kill is 30th (70.3 percent) out of 31 teams.