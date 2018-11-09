The Flyers have three regulars from the 2014 draft: Lindblom, defenseman Travis Sanheim (first round), and right winger Nic-Aube Kubel (second round). … Left winger James van Riemsdyk skated with the team for the first time since he was sidelined with a knee injury, which has kept him out of 14 games. "He still has some work to do to get back into our lineup, but it was good to see him on the ice," Hakstol said. … Goalie Cal Pickard made his third straight start, and the banged-up Brian Elliott was his backup.