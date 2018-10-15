Florida's Mike Matheson, a second-pairing defenseman, was suspended for two games Monday for interference and unsportsmanlike conduct Saturday against Vancouver's Elias Pettersson…..Patrick and Samuel Morin (knee) skated before practice. Patrick will probably return Thursday in Columbus or Saturday against visiting New Jersey, and Morin isn't expected back until February. … Hakstol was pleased with his team's all-around effort in Saturday's 1-0 loss to goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and Vegas, but added, "We can execute a little bit better. Not on the five or six highlight-reel saves their goaltender made, but in other areas. We can shoot the puck a little more, especially early in the hockey game, to establish a little more in the offensive zone. We can have a couple individual players play better."