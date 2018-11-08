Left winger James van Riemsdyk skated with his teammates for the first time since he was sidelined by a knee injury. Tonight will be the 14th game he has missed. … Nolan Patrick and Oskar Lindblom will take four-game scoring streaks into the contest. … Pickard will make his third straight start, and the banged-up Brian Elliott will be his backup. … The Flyers did not trail in regulation in any of their games on the road trip. … The Flyers are second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (54.9 percent). Scott Laughton and Patrick lead the team at 58.3 percent, followed by Jori Lehtera at 57.3 percent.