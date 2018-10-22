The Flyers will use the same lineup that produced Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey. That means Brian Elliott (2-3, 3.68 GAA, .878 save percentage) will be back in the nets. Elliott has a 9-3-2 career mark against Colorado, compiling a 2.24 GAA and .907 save percentage. … Winger Marko Dano, claimed off waivers from Winnipeg last week, will make his Colorado debut Monday. … Gritty was ranked No. 1 among NHL mascots by USA Today. Gritty T-shirts will be handed out at Monday's game. … Claude Giroux has eight goals in 13 career games against the Avs. … Defenseman Sam Morin, who is coming off knee surgery, was on the ice again Monday and was working with assistant coach Ian Laperriere. Morin isn't expected to be ready to play until February.