I suspect the Flyers are in the same sort of situation now. And we won't really know what kind of a general manager Ron Hextall is until he has to make the same hard decisions that Pat Gillick had to make after replacing Ed Wade as general manager after the 2005 season. He sent Thome to Chicago for Aaron Rowand, Bourne to Houston for Brad Lidge, Bobby Abreu to the Yankees for minor leaguers – a move that was ripped by the media at the time. He also had some bad deals and signings – Adam Eaton and Freddy Garcia come to mind. But he was fearless.