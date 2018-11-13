The Flyers are expected to use the same lines and pairings that have played during their 5-0-1 run. When van Riemsdyk returns, Nic Aube-Kubel will probably be a healthy scratch. Even though he has played only 5:29 per game, Kubel said he has gained confidence in his first six NHL contests and feels he belongs in the league. The Flyers have not lost in regulation since Aube-Kubel was recalled form the AHL's Phantoms. … Aleksander Barkov (13 points) and Jonathan Huberdeau (14) are also dangerous players for the Panthers. …