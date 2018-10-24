For often-injured goalie Michal Neuvirth, the quest to remain healthy starts Wednesday in Hartford.
Neuvirth, 30, will be in the lineup for the AHL's Phantoms on a conditioning stint. He could rejoin the Flyers and play as soon as Saturday against the New York Islanders.
Injuries limited him to 22 games with the Flyers last season, and he had hip surgery in the offseason.
On Sept. 21, Neuvirth suffered an apparent groin injury in training camp. He played in just one preseason game.
"It is what it is. I'm trying to stay positive and keep working hard," Neuvirth said before joining the Phantoms. "I feel good."
When healthy, you can argue Neuvirth is the Flyers' best goalie. He had a 2.60 GAA and .915 save percentage last season.
Neuvirth said he feels 100 percent healthy.
"I would love to," he said when asked if he hoped to soon be playing a lot with the Flyers. "I'm practicing well and working hard off the ice and believing it's going to pay off.
"I'm trying to stay positive and focusing on my game and worrying about the puck, and whatever happens, happens," he said. "For me, what's most important is that my family's healthy."
The Flyers could use a healthy Neuvirth. Their goaltenders have the league's worst save percentage (.864).
When Neuvirth returns, the Flyers (4-5) will have to decide whether to keep three goalies or place Cal Pickard on waivers. They play in Boston (5-2-2) on Thursday.
Brian Elliott (3.59 GAA, .882 save percentage) and Pickard (4.75, .833) have struggled over the first nine games. Then again, so has the team's overall defense.