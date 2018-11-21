"Injuries happen throughout the year,'' Hakstol said. "On good teams you have a player who steps in and does the job. And everybody else rallies around it. Especially the goaltending position. I believe we have two guys who are capable of doing it. And as an entire group, we also have to rally around them a little bit and give them their opportunity to really gain some momentum and gain that presence in net. And do their job. So it's a two-way street.''