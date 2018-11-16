Flyers goalie Brian Elliott will miss about two weeks with a lower-body injury, general manager Ron Hextall announced on Friday.
Elliott appeared to injure his groin when trying to stop Kyle Palmieri's wraparound goal Thursday with 6 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the Devils' 3-0 win. Palmieri's goal made it 2-0.
After seeing Elliott helped off the ice in excruciating pain, it appeared he might be out for months, not weeks. If the two-week estimate is accurate, he would miss five games.
The Flyers (9-9-1) recalled Alex Lyon from the AHL's Phantoms on Friday. Cal Pickard is expected to face visiting Tampa Bay in a Saturday matinee.
Hextall said often-injured goalie Michal Neuvirth was back on the ice Thursday but there was still no timetable for his return.
Elliott, 33, has been arguably the Flyers' best player in the last few weeks. In his last seven games, he had a .944 save percentage and 1.55 goals-against average.
For the season, he has a 2.59 GAA and .911 save percentage.
The 33-year-old goalie underwent core-muscle surgery in February and then had hip surgery after the season. The latest injury may be related.