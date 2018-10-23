In the first three weeks of the season, starting slowly in games has become a bad habit that the Flyers have been unable to break.
They have allowed the first goal in eight of nine games and have been outscored in the opening period, 12-7. All of which has greatly contributed to their 4-5 start.
"It's tough. I can't put my finger on anything," left winger Scott Laughton said after Tuesday's practice in Voorhees. "We've been doing the same stuff at the start of games. I think we're ready and prepared and have a good warmup, but I think we need to be more urgent. We get down one goal and then we start getting urgency in our game and start attacking and playing the way we're supposed to."
Passive starts have become the Flyers' early-season identity.
"We're sitting back; we're waiting for them to make a play, and trying to cheat too much (by making a 'home-run' pass)," Laughton added. "It's catching us right now, and we need to fix it."
The Flyers will try to start quicker Thursday in Boston (4-2-2 entering Tuesday).
"It's never a good thing when you're chasing games," center Sean Couturier said. "We've got to be better at the start and capitalize on our chances when we get them, and maybe play with the lead for once and see how that goes."
On Thursday, they will be without left winger Michael Raffl, who appeared to injure his left foot in Monday's 4-1 loss to visiting Colorado. Raffl, who was crunched into the boards by Patrik Nemeth, will miss four to six weeks, general manger Ron Hextall said.
Corban Knight might replace Raffl on the fourth line and penalty-killing unit.
Knight could be paired with Laughton on the penalty kill, like they were when they were with the AHL's Phantoms.
"We killed a lot together in the minors, so we definitely have that familiarity," Knight said.
The penalty kill entered Tuesday ranked 30th in the 31-team league; they were successful on just 68.8 percent of their attempts.
The power play is also struggling mightily, going 1 for its last 14 and falling into a tie for 19th in the NHL at 17.6 percent.
More to come.