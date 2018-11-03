SAN JOSE, Calif. — Having defeated injury-ravaged Anaheim and lowly Los Angeles to start their four-game road trip, the Flyers have a much more difficult test Saturday night in San Jose.
They will be trying to defeat a Sharks team that ruined their home opener Oct. 9, trouncing the Flyers, 8-2.
The Sharks fired 48 shots and scored all eight goals against Brian Elliott, who is expected to get his third straight start Saturday.
San Jose (6-4-3) has stumbled lately, losing the first two games of their current home stand, falling to the New York Rangers in a shootout, 4-3, and dropping a 4-1 decision to Columbus.
Interestingly, new Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has yet to score a goal in 13 games; he has seven assists and a minus-10 rating.
Elliott was sharp in the last two games, beating Anaheim, 3-2, and the Kings, 5-2.
"Everybody is working hard for each other," said Elliott, deflecting the praise to his teammates.
The Flyers (6-7) scored the first goal in each victory. They had only scored the first goal in one of their previous 11 games.
In the Sharks' early-season win over the Flyers, Joe Pavelski and Evander Kane each had a pair of goals, and Kevin Labanc had four assists and a plus-4 rating.
Ivan Provorov, Sean Couturier, and Andrew MacDonald were each minus-3 in that blowout loss.
Provorov has goals in each of the last two wins … The Flyers are 2-4 at home, 4-3 on the road. … San Jose is 2-2-1 at home, 4-2-2 on the road. … Phantoms goalie Carter Hart is 2-2-2 with a 3.77 GAA and .882 save percentage. … Nolan Patrick, the Flyers' second-year center, has had consecutive multi-point games. … Despite their improved defensive play on the road trip, the Flyers have allowed the second-most goals in the NHL this season (50). … After facing the Sharks, the Flyers' trip ends Monday in Arizona, which on Friday became the sixth team in NHL history to score a shorthanded goal in four straight games. Former Flyer Nick Cousins has five points (goal, four assists) for coach Rick Tocchet's Coyotes.