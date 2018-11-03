Provorov has goals in each of the last two wins … The Flyers are 2-4 at home, 4-3 on the road. … San Jose is 2-2-1 at home, 4-2-2 on the road. … Phantoms goalie Carter Hart is 2-2-2 with a 3.77 GAA and .882 save percentage. … Nolan Patrick, the Flyers' second-year center, has had consecutive multi-point games. … Despite their improved defensive play on the road trip, the Flyers have allowed the second-most goals in the NHL this season (50). … After facing the Sharks, the Flyers' trip ends Monday in Arizona, which on Friday became the sixth team in NHL history to score a shorthanded goal in four straight games. Former Flyer Nick Cousins has five points (goal, four assists) for coach Rick Tocchet's Coyotes.