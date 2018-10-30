ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Flyers, losers of three straight, believe playing on the road will help them get back on track.
They start a four-game trip Tuesday in Anaheim, followed by stops in Los Angeles, San Jose, and Arizona.
"Because of the way things are going, it's probably a good time to get away," center Sean Couturier said after Tuesday's morning skate at the Honda Center. "There are no distractions. Just focus on our game and start the trip the right way. Getting off to a good start is important."
The Flyers have lost four of their last five, and they are coming off Saturday's 6-1 home loss to the Islanders.
Jori Lehtera, who will center Scott Laughton and Nic Aube-Kubel (who is making his NHL debut), said "it's a perfect time for us to go on the road. I don't know why, but it feels like we play a more simple game on the road than at home."
Brian Elliott will face Anaheim backup goalie Ryan Miller, who has a 2.17 GAA and .938 save percentage in three appearances. Elliott has a 3.39 GAA and .886 save percentage in eight games.
Miller "has been one of the best in the league for a long time," Couturier said. "He's playing less now, but he's still a good goalie. Well, have to challenge him and bring more pucks to him, bring more traffic to him."
In 35 career games against the Flyers, Miller is 16-14-3 with a 2.86 GAA and .907 save percentage.
Tyrell Goulbourne and Andrew MacDonald will be healthy scratches…..Former Flyer Luke Schenn, who is minus-5 in seven games, could be in the Ducks' lineup…..Aube-Kubel (second round) will be the third player from the 2014 draft in Philadelphia to play for the Flyers, joining Travis Sanheim (first round) and Oskar Lindblom (fifth round).