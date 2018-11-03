Said Gordon, "The fun part for me down here is actually seeing the players progress. It's nice to be able to see Tyrell and Nic get called up. And you don't really get that in the NHL. There's not that same satisfaction. You might help them along the way in the NHL, but usually they're pretty good players. There's a lot more work to be done down here because maybe they're not gifted in maybe one or two areas whether it be skill, hockey sense. There are different things they're lacking. That's the challenge.''