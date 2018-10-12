Weise is in the lineup because left winger James van Riemsdyk is expected to miss five or six weeks with a knee injury. Jordan Weal was given the first chance to replace van Riemsdyk but was ineffective (like many players) in the blowout loss to San Jose. Scott Laughton, who is blossoming into the type of player the Flyers expected when they took him in the first round of the 2012 draft, was promoted from the fourth line to the third line, filling van Riemsdyk's old spot.