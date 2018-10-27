At the core of the Penn Charter girls' cross-country team is two sisters, Abby and Emma Zwall.
Despite their two-year age gap, the girls — Abby, a senior, and Emma, a sophomore — have extended their sisterly bond onto their teammates, garnering recognition from other teams at the school.
"We are known as being the closest group as a whole," said Abby Zwall, Emma adding that if they see one of their teammates in the hallway they run up and hug her.
The two, along with their teammates, competed Monday in the Inter-Ac League championship race at Belmont Plateau. Emma won with a time of 19 minutes, and Abby finished 10th. Overall, Penn Charter placed seven of its runners in the top 12. Penn Charter won the girls' Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association state meet with Emma Zwall finishing fifth and Abby finishing 13th.
"The whole team did miraculously," Penn Charter coach Andy Zuccotti said. "The girls are a really big part of the success of the team. Their consistency, you saw that on Monday. It wasn't Abby's best day, but even though it wasn't her best day, it's immediately evident she is going to run as hard as she can no matter how she feels. That kind of inspiration really pulls the other girls along."
As a senior captain on the team, Abby says the reason for the closeness this season as opposed to last has been the age dynamic. Last year, there no seniors on the team. This season it's largely the opposite, which has placed more weight on her shoulders as a leader.
"It's great. Last year was my first year on the team, and most of my friends were captains," Abby Zwall said. "This year, it's a big responsibility. It's very different having to lead everyone. Knowing what's going on. Tell people when to run."
With their father introducing them to the sport, Abby Zwall began running cross-country when she was in kindergarten; Emma started when she was in the first grade. Last year was the first time the sisters ran together on the same team. They went through their phases with many sports, and cross-country was the one that stuck.
"We had our soccer fling and our basketball fling," said Emma, adding dancing and volleyball to the list.
Zuccotti, also a Penn Charter teacher, met Emma Zwall during the school's open house. Abby at the time was a sophomore at Villa Joseph Marie and was not looking to transfer. The open house had an academic area and an athletic area. Emma was quick to walk over to athletics to express her interest in cross-country. Zuccotti spoke with her and her mother about the school's academics and athletics. The next day, Zuccotti looked up her race times and was astonished by what he saw.
"I wrote her name down and then I went back the next day and quietly looked up some of her times at the CYO to see some of her results and couldn't believe what I saw," Zuccotti said, "that this was a running prodigy kid."
That meeting not only impacted Zuccotti, but also, Abby joined her sister at Penn Charter the next year.
"This wasn't a recruiting situation or anything like that. They came out of the blue. We got really lucky," Zuccotti said.
The Zwall girls have plans to run cross-country in college. Abby, a senior, has been taking visits to Division III schools, and might end up attending Connecticut College, while Emma is tagging along for the ride but believes, because they want to different things with their lives, that they probably won't attend the same school.
"She is more into science, and I'm the opposite," Emma said.
Over the years of running school cross-country and occasional 5Ks, the girls have seen favorable and unfavorable courses. The worst course the sisters have run on? Episcopal Academy.
"Oh my goodness, it's so bad," Emma said. "It's so hilly it's not fun."
The best course?
"Lehigh, because it is so flat," Abby said.
Their expectations for Saturday's state meet are not too high given the cold and rainy weather forecast. They want to post good times, but the weather might not afford them the ability to set personal bests.