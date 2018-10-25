Last week's ranking in parentheses.
Rank Team Record
1. St. Joseph's Prep (1) 6-0
The Hawks' top receivers are Marvin Harrison, Johnny Freeman, Marques Mason, and Jack Sutton.
2. Malvern Prep (2) 8-0
Penn State has offered kicker Sebastani Constantini (24 PATs, two field goals) a preferred walk-on position.
3. Imhotep Charter (3) 6-2
Quarterback Steve DePaul and the Panthers are gearing up for the Public League and PIAA Class 4A playoffs.
4. Archbishop Wood (4) 5-3
Junior Tom Santiago carried 27 times for 194 yards and a score in last Friday's 31-12 win over La Salle.
5. Conwell-Egan (5) 9-0
Patrick Garwo has been supported on offense by fellow running back Terome Mitchell and QB Alex Goldsby.
6. West Catholic (8) 7-2
The Burrs' Jacir Savoy and Zahir Booker have combined to rush for 1,259 yards and 11 touchdowns.
7. Episcopal Academy (6) 5-2
Quarterback Marcus McDaniel's top receiving targets are Jack Bush, DeeWil Barlee, and Malcom Falk.
8. Penn Charter (9) 5-2
The Quakers have a strong one-two punch on offense in halfback Edward Saydee and QB Kyle Jones.
9. La Salle (7) 3-5
The Explorers' offense is spurred by QB Sean Daly, halfback Manny Quiles, and receiver Kahlil Diarrah.
10. Archbishop Ryan (10) 7-2
Dual-threat QB Jahlil Sanders and the Raiders will play No. 1 -ranked St. Joe's Prep at 8 p.m. Friday at Widener.
Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Bishop McDevitt (6-3), Boys' Latin (7-0), Cardinal O'Hara (6-2), Germantown Academy (6-1), Haverford School (3-3), Northeast (5-2).