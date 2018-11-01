Here are some of Southeastern Pennsylvania's football leaders.

Through Oct. 27.

Rushing

Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs

​Patrick Garwo Con.-Egan 10 191 1,531 21

Caleb Mead U. Moreland 9 162 1,453 13

​Tom Santiago Arch. Wood 9 174 1,315 11

Zack Hussein Strath Haven 10 214 1,296 19

Danny Dutkiewicz Lansd. Cath. 9 231 1,286 11

Julz Kelly Sun Valley 10 174 1,275 21

Garvey Jonassaint Down. East 10 176 1,262 15

Jon-Luke Peaker McDevitt 10 173 1,232 9

Pierre Marchant W.C. East 10 127 1,131 15

North Penn’s Shamar Edwards goes over the top for a short gain in a 34-33 overtime win against Neshaminy on Aug. 24.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Shamar Edwards North Penn 9 143 1,122 11

Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 10 152 1,061

Edward Saydee Penn Charter 8 126 1,058 13

Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs

​Chris James Neshaminy 10 175 1,052 7

Jason Everett Southern 9 204 1,025 3​

Devin Bryant Acad. New Church 8 103 1,024 12

Aaron Young Coatesville 10 101 1,024 17

Jake Ventresca C.B. East 10 191 973 9

Marple Newtown senior halfback  Marlon Weathers.
ED HILLE / For the Inquirer
Marlon Weathers Marple Newtown 10 193 908 10

Isaiah Taylor Pottsgrove 8 151 891 12

Mike Moore Interboro 8 180 887 14

​Trae Vance Germantown Ac. 8 142 883 9

Zach Hamilton Down. East 10 153 849 15

Chase Patterson C.R. South 9 171 817 9

Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs

DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Ac. 7 114 803 9

Garnet Valley’s Colin Robinson (23) runs for a gain against Central League rival Havreford High.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Colin Robinson Garnet Valley 10 116 774 15

Keed Kpoto O'Hara 7 125 771 8

Aaron Rascoe SCH 8 85 758 8

Kyle Cichanowsky W.C. East 10 110 750 6

Michael Covert W.C. Rustin 9 101 749 12

Nick Madonna W.C. Rustin 9 80 747 8

Jake Ruane Haverford High 10 89 713 16

Chasen Wint Haverford High 10 137 682 10

​Elijah Gleplay Penn Wood 10 85 680 2

Jacir Savoy West Catholic 9 140 679 4

Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs​

Jahlil Sanders Arch. Ryan 10 117 658 6

Christian Patrick Quakertown 10 121 658 8

Quincy Watson Malvern Prep 5 108 630 6

Eddie Dualu Pennsbury 10 123 628 6

Chris Smalls Wissahickon 8 99 619 7

Amani Christopher Great Valley 10 125 611 7

Julian White North Penn 9 90 600 14

​Passing

Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs

Jake Prevost Great Valley 10 169-282 2,388 21

Desman Johnson Penn Wood 10 122-197 2,184 25

Ryan Engro Spring-Ford 10 135-242 2,075 27

Lower Merion senior quarterback Matt O’Connor.
DAVELONDRES.COM
Matt O'Connor Lower Merion 10 160-295 2,006 14

Kamal Gray Pope John Paul II 10 131-231 1,943 27

Drew Gunther Malvern 9 109-196 1,852 20

Jake Ruane Haverford High 10 104-177 1,780 16

Ricky Ortega Coatesville 10 98-143 1,772 30

Anthony Ellis Sun Valley 10 107-193 1,698 11

Jeb Brenfleck Acad. New Church 9 106-176 1,639 22

Zaire Hart-Hawkins West Cath. 10 113-207 1,629 16

Zak Kantor Pennridge 10 97-208 1,598 18

Jack Psenicska Springfield (D) 10 127-250 1,571 16

Father Judge senior quarterback Shane Dooley (10) is the program’s new all-time passing leader.
Clem Murray / For the Inquirer
Shane Dooley Father Judge 9 93-179 1,569 14

Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs

Kyle McCord St. Joe's Prep 8 106-156 1,557 17

Aaron Angelos SCH 8 85-147 1,466 17

Evan O'Donnell C.B. East 10 121-187 1,436 13

P. Weinseimer NH-Solebury 10 103-176 1,428 16

Adonis Hunter Cheltenham 10 79-164 1,377 11

Cole Peterlin Perk. Valley 9 93-173 1,365 16

​Brody McAndrew Neshaminy 10 101-180 1,318 14

Drew Hensor Pennsbury 10 104-205 1,315 9

Malik Johnson Boys' Latin 8 52-91 1,163 22

Archbishop Ryan’s Jahlil Sanders throws a pass in a 45-20 nonleague win against Springside Chestnut Hill.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Jahlil Sanders Arch. Ryan 10 73-159 1,130 17

Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs

​Will Howard Down. West 8 86-140 1,229 12

Tahree Fuller-Bryan Chester 10 77-166 1,197 11

Brad Bryan Quakertown 10 91-145 1,158 8

​Ryan Cassidy W.C. East 10 95-151 1,062 13

​Russel Minor-Shaw Arch. Carroll 9 61-126 1,051 18

Nick Santo Wissahickon 7 86-161 1,048 7

Brian Joslin Marple Newtown 10 92-155 1,027 8

Luke Davis Down. East 9 60-115 886 12

Jon Knight U. Moreland 9 57-105 848 8

Receiving

Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs

Great Valley’s Josh Burgess.
Courtesy of Great Valley
Josh Burgess Great Valley 10 88 1,306 10

Kennedy Poles Penn Wood 10 46 1,071 11

Dayton Belgrave Sun Valley 10 62 948 6

​Colin Ferry Marple Newtown 10 48 941 9

Ke'Shawn Williams SCH 9 50 866 9

Dapree Bryant Coatesville 10 43 822 14

Glenn Sabb Acad. New Church 9 39 780 11

Mohamed Diawara Boys' Latin 8 36 753 11

Steve Skarbek Pope John Paul II 10 39 750 9

Jaden Helton Lower Merion 10 44 739 7

Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs

Patrick Cooney NH-Solebury 10 42 732 10

Katob Joseph Father Judge 8 27 629 8​

Maurice Willis Wissahickon 10 34 629 8

Isaiah Domine Perk. Valley 10 33 625 11

Chris Lochetta C.B. East 10 37 596 5

Brendan O'Donnell Great Valley 10 38 579 7

Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 10 25 578 9

Spring-Ford’s Dante Bonanni (10) goes up to make a catch in a 28-20 nonleague victory over Chester last season.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Dante Bonanni Spring-Ford 10 39 573 9

Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II 10 30 570 8

Koran Butler Arch. Carroll 9 22 544 10

Michael Gray W.C. East 10 44 544 6

Haverford High’s Shane Mosley (3) tries to make a catch during last Friday’s 31-28 loss to visiting Ridley.
H. Rumph Jr / For the Inquirer
Shane Mosley Haverford High 10 28 524 6

Jalen Goodman Lower Merion 10 44 522 3

Frank Bullock Springfield (D) 9 38 518 5

Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs

Jahaire Johnson U. Moreland 9 26 495 4

Trey Blair Haverford High 8 24 490 6

Jonathan Post Pennridge 9 22 486 11

​Johnny Freeman St. Joe's Prep 8 28 480 4

​Seth Degree West Cath. 9 28 475 5

Cory Joyce Neshaminy 10 32 472 4

Ryan Iacone Malvern Prep 9 33 467 3

Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti 7 23 455 7

Marvin Harrison Jr. sprints down the sideline on a 42-yard touchdown catch in a 49-14 win over Archbishop Wood on Oct. 13.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Marvin Harrison St. Joe's Prep 8 27 432 6

Pat Elliott SCH 9 23 425 7

Dymere Miller Coatesville 10 21 420 9

Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 10 23 417 4

Julz Kelly Sun Valley 10 16 417 4

J. Griffen-Batchler Germantown Ac. 26 404 5

Kick Scoring

Player School G FG PAT Pts.

Archbishop Ryan’s Gavin Dionisio boots an extra point in a nonleague win against Springside Chestnut Hill.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Gavin Dionisio Arch. Ryan 10 6 40 58

Than Hylen Coatesville 10 1 50 53

Taylor Smith Spring-Ford 10 2 38 44

Bryce Stansfield Garnet Valley 9 0 42 42

Brett Barber Springfield (D) 9 6 21 39

Michael Sereny Pottsgrove 9 3 30 39

Matt Moroz Pope John Paul II 10 3 29 38

Logan Waterman NH-Solebury 10 0 37 37

Jake Gandolfo La Salle 9 5 21 36

Player School G FG PAT Pts.​

​Ryan Bradby Penn Charter 5 3 27 36

Sebastian Constantini Malvern Prep 9 3 27 36

Gavin Croisette Quakertown 10 3 27 36

Archbishop Carroll’s Juliano Mastrocola hits an extra point in a 36-35 overtime loss to West Catholic on Sept. 15.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Juliano Mastrocola Arch. Carroll 9 2 30 36

​Emmett Young Strath Haven 10 1 33 36​

Tommy Powers W.C. Rustin 6 0 35 35

Nick Niemynski Germantown Ac. 8 3 26 35

Brady Burgfechtel Pennsbury 10 1 31 34

Luke Greenberg SCH 7 1 30 33

Cormac Dooley W.C. East 8 1 30 33

Jim O'Brien Marple Newtown 7 1 27 30

