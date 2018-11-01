Here are some of Southeastern Pennsylvania's football leaders.
Through Oct. 27.
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Patrick Garwo Con.-Egan 10 191 1,531 21
Caleb Mead U. Moreland 9 162 1,453 13
Tom Santiago Arch. Wood 9 174 1,315 11
Zack Hussein Strath Haven 10 214 1,296 19
Danny Dutkiewicz Lansd. Cath. 9 231 1,286 11
Julz Kelly Sun Valley 10 174 1,275 21
Garvey Jonassaint Down. East 10 176 1,262 15
Jon-Luke Peaker McDevitt 10 173 1,232 9
Pierre Marchant W.C. East 10 127 1,131 15
Shamar Edwards North Penn 9 143 1,122 11
Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 10 152 1,061
Edward Saydee Penn Charter 8 126 1,058 13
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Chris James Neshaminy 10 175 1,052 7
Jason Everett Southern 9 204 1,025 3
Devin Bryant Acad. New Church 8 103 1,024 12
Aaron Young Coatesville 10 101 1,024 17
Jake Ventresca C.B. East 10 191 973 9
Marlon Weathers Marple Newtown 10 193 908 10
Isaiah Taylor Pottsgrove 8 151 891 12
Mike Moore Interboro 8 180 887 14
Trae Vance Germantown Ac. 8 142 883 9
Zach Hamilton Down. East 10 153 849 15
Chase Patterson C.R. South 9 171 817 9
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Ac. 7 114 803 9
Colin Robinson Garnet Valley 10 116 774 15
Keed Kpoto O'Hara 7 125 771 8
Aaron Rascoe SCH 8 85 758 8
Kyle Cichanowsky W.C. East 10 110 750 6
Michael Covert W.C. Rustin 9 101 749 12
Nick Madonna W.C. Rustin 9 80 747 8
Jake Ruane Haverford High 10 89 713 16
Chasen Wint Haverford High 10 137 682 10
Elijah Gleplay Penn Wood 10 85 680 2
Jacir Savoy West Catholic 9 140 679 4
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Jahlil Sanders Arch. Ryan 10 117 658 6
Christian Patrick Quakertown 10 121 658 8
Quincy Watson Malvern Prep 5 108 630 6
Eddie Dualu Pennsbury 10 123 628 6
Chris Smalls Wissahickon 8 99 619 7
Amani Christopher Great Valley 10 125 611 7
Julian White North Penn 9 90 600 14
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Jake Prevost Great Valley 10 169-282 2,388 21
Desman Johnson Penn Wood 10 122-197 2,184 25
Ryan Engro Spring-Ford 10 135-242 2,075 27
Matt O'Connor Lower Merion 10 160-295 2,006 14
Kamal Gray Pope John Paul II 10 131-231 1,943 27
Drew Gunther Malvern 9 109-196 1,852 20
Jake Ruane Haverford High 10 104-177 1,780 16
Ricky Ortega Coatesville 10 98-143 1,772 30
Anthony Ellis Sun Valley 10 107-193 1,698 11
Jeb Brenfleck Acad. New Church 9 106-176 1,639 22
Zaire Hart-Hawkins West Cath. 10 113-207 1,629 16
Zak Kantor Pennridge 10 97-208 1,598 18
Jack Psenicska Springfield (D) 10 127-250 1,571 16
Shane Dooley Father Judge 9 93-179 1,569 14
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Kyle McCord St. Joe's Prep 8 106-156 1,557 17
Aaron Angelos SCH 8 85-147 1,466 17
Evan O'Donnell C.B. East 10 121-187 1,436 13
P. Weinseimer NH-Solebury 10 103-176 1,428 16
Adonis Hunter Cheltenham 10 79-164 1,377 11
Cole Peterlin Perk. Valley 9 93-173 1,365 16
Brody McAndrew Neshaminy 10 101-180 1,318 14
Drew Hensor Pennsbury 10 104-205 1,315 9
Malik Johnson Boys' Latin 8 52-91 1,163 22
Jahlil Sanders Arch. Ryan 10 73-159 1,130 17
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Will Howard Down. West 8 86-140 1,229 12
Tahree Fuller-Bryan Chester 10 77-166 1,197 11
Brad Bryan Quakertown 10 91-145 1,158 8
Ryan Cassidy W.C. East 10 95-151 1,062 13
Russel Minor-Shaw Arch. Carroll 9 61-126 1,051 18
Nick Santo Wissahickon 7 86-161 1,048 7
Brian Joslin Marple Newtown 10 92-155 1,027 8
Mike Moore Interboro 8 180 887 14
Luke Davis Down. East 9 60-115 886 12
Jon Knight U. Moreland 9 57-105 848 8
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Josh Burgess Great Valley 10 88 1,306 10
Kennedy Poles Penn Wood 10 46 1,071 11
Dayton Belgrave Sun Valley 10 62 948 6
Colin Ferry Marple Newtown 10 48 941 9
Ke'Shawn Williams SCH 9 50 866 9
Dapree Bryant Coatesville 10 43 822 14
Glenn Sabb Acad. New Church 9 39 780 11
Mohamed Diawara Boys' Latin 8 36 753 11
Steve Skarbek Pope John Paul II 10 39 750 9
Jaden Helton Lower Merion 10 44 739 7
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Patrick Cooney NH-Solebury 10 42 732 10
Katob Joseph Father Judge 8 27 629 8
Maurice Willis Wissahickon 10 34 629 8
Isaiah Domine Perk. Valley 10 33 625 11
Chris Lochetta C.B. East 10 37 596 5
Brendan O'Donnell Great Valley 10 38 579 7
Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 10 25 578 9
Dante Bonanni Spring-Ford 10 39 573 9
Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II 10 30 570 8
Koran Butler Arch. Carroll 9 22 544 10
Michael Gray W.C. East 10 44 544 6
Shane Mosley Haverford High 10 28 524 6
Jalen Goodman Lower Merion 10 44 522 3
Frank Bullock Springfield (D) 9 38 518 5
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Jahaire Johnson U. Moreland 9 26 495 4
Trey Blair Haverford High 8 24 490 6
Jonathan Post Pennridge 9 22 486 11
Johnny Freeman St. Joe's Prep 8 28 480 4
Seth Degree West Cath. 9 28 475 5
Cory Joyce Neshaminy 10 32 472 4
Ryan Iacone Malvern Prep 9 33 467 3
Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti 7 23 455 7
Marvin Harrison St. Joe's Prep 8 27 432 6
Pat Elliott SCH 9 23 425 7
Dymere Miller Coatesville 10 21 420 9
Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 10 23 417 4
Julz Kelly Sun Valley 10 16 417 4
J. Griffen-Batchler Germantown Ac. 26 404 5
Player School G FG PAT Pts.
Gavin Dionisio Arch. Ryan 10 6 40 58
Than Hylen Coatesville 10 1 50 53
Taylor Smith Spring-Ford 10 2 38 44
Bryce Stansfield Garnet Valley 9 0 42 42
Brett Barber Springfield (D) 9 6 21 39
Michael Sereny Pottsgrove 9 3 30 39
Matt Moroz Pope John Paul II 10 3 29 38
Logan Waterman NH-Solebury 10 0 37 37
Jake Gandolfo La Salle 9 5 21 36
Player School G FG PAT Pts.
Ryan Bradby Penn Charter 5 3 27 36
Sebastian Constantini Malvern Prep 9 3 27 36
Gavin Croisette Quakertown 10 3 27 36
Juliano Mastrocola Arch. Carroll 9 2 30 36
Emmett Young Strath Haven 10 1 33 36
Tommy Powers W.C. Rustin 6 0 35 35
Nick Niemynski Germantown Ac. 8 3 26 35
Brady Burgfechtel Pennsbury 10 1 31 34
Luke Greenberg SCH 7 1 30 33
Cormac Dooley W.C. East 8 1 30 33
Jim O'Brien Marple Newtown 7 1 27 30
