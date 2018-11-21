Gene Allen, who led the Atlantic City High School boys' basketball team to three state titles, is out as the Vikings' head coach.
Allen confirmed Wednesday morning that he was not re-appointed by the Board of Education during a Tuesday session.
Allen said the board was pressured to make a change by the parent of a former player.
Allen said he was surprised by the news that he would no longer be the Vikings' coach.
"I didn't see it coming," Allen said. "If I did, I would have went up there [to the board meeting] to defend myself.
"But I didn't do anything wrong. I was never written up. I never had a reprimand. There was nothing in my file."
Allen admitted that he used profane language in a text message thread to his team after last season.
The Vikings went 25-5 last season, losing to eventual state champion Shawnee in the South Jersey Group 4 title game.
Allen said he criticized his some of his players in a text message related to plans for a postseason banquet.
"We usually have a nice banquet," Allen said. "But this year, we didn't have our gym (Atlantic City's gym was unavailable because of water damage) and the [middle] school we were using, we let them have the concession stand because they let us play there.
"So we didn't have the money we normally have at the end of the year. The kids were like, 'We want to have a big banquet.'
"I did curse on the thread. I did do that. But I told them, 'We don't deserve to have anything elaborate. We didn't win anything.'
"I told them, 'That's what wrong with you kids. You have this sense of entitlement.'"
That no-nonsense, demanding approach was the key to Allen's success as a coach. He changed the Atlantic City program, which for most of its history had a reputation for producing great individual players but falling short in the postseason tournament.
Under Allen, the Vikings became known for their diligent man-to-man defense and their ability to win close games in state-tournament competition.
Before Allen took over in 2003, Atlantic City had never won a state title. Allen led the Vikings to Group 4 state titles in 2005, 2012 and 2013 as well as six South Jersey championships.
His career record was 336-101.
"I'm OK," Allen said. "I really am. I feel bad for the kids. But I always told them that nobody is bigger than the program, that nobody was not expendable and that includes me.
"I don't know how much longer I was going to go anyway. But you want to go out on your own terms."
Allen said he has heard from supporters who want to protest the decision and start a movement to re-instate him as coach.
"That's not me," Allen said. "I don't want that. I really don't want to go back after this."
Allen confirmed that his former assistant coach Elijah Langford, a former Vikings' player, has been installed as the team's new head coach.
Allen, who remains a teacher at Atlantic City, said he plans to use his newfound free time to focus on his family.
"My son's in third grade and he plays on a little team," Allen said. "I'll watch him more and enjoy my life."