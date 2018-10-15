Bryan Caver has been let go as the Conwell-Egan boys' basketball coach after one season.
"I got a message from the president over the weekend that the school was moving in a different direction," Caver, 46, said Monday. "At the end of the day, it's totally their call."
Caver last season guided the Eagles to a 9-16 overall record, a 2-11 mark in the Catholic League, and the second round of the PIAA Class 4A state playoffs.
"I was trying to build the program up, make sure that we steadily improved," he said. "I definitely feel for the players and their families, and hope they do well under the school's new coach."
Caver starred at the old McCorristin High (N.J.) and went on to play at Seton Hall. He was an assistant coach at Trenton High from 2010-15.
Conwell-Egan president Daniel Lodise could not be reached for comment Monday. A school staff member confirmed that Caver was no longer the coach.
Per the Office of Catholic Education, the position must be posted and there will be a 20-day waiting period before a new coach can be announced officially.