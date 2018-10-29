The Archbishop Wood boys' soccer team almost felt the agony of defeat once again.
In the second overtime, Roman Catholic's Jared Dillon weaved his way through multiple Wood defenders all the way down the field, and ended up drawing a penalty on his way to net, which resulted in a penalty shot with 10 seconds left.
Dillon banged it off the right corner of the crossbar, and the Vikings survived into penalty kicks.
"We got lucky," senior Kody Taylor said.
Wood took that luck with them in the shootout and defeated the Cahillites, 4-2, to win the Catholic League title.
Bob Hennessy stepped up first for the Vikings drilled his shot in the back of the net.
Roman Catholic's first shooter Kieran Boyle was denied by Wood keeper Connor Ford. Saving that first shot proved to be key for Wood's psyche.
"I think it really helps our mindset. When Bob (Hennessy) scores first that gets us going, and we make a save it gives us an instant advantage," Ford said.
Joe Trodden gave the Vikings a 2-0 advantage in the shootout with his goal. Wood went up 3-2 after Taylor's goal, before Ford came up big again by stopping Nick LoBiondo's shot.
Christian Petro buried the final shot to give Wood the victory, and the student section stormed the field.
It was a classic Catholic League title game: Physical play and limited opportunities, but that wasn't a surprise to Archbishop Wood coach Hugh Kelly.
"I told the boys we're going to the wire," he said. "It's going to be a question of who wants it more.
Kelly attributes their magical run to some of the lumps they've taken in years past and the non-league schedule the Vikings played this season.
"I truly believe playing the better team early on is huge," he said. "That's where we grow and learn from our mistakes as the season goes on."
Wood advanced to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals last season before falling to Northwestern, 3-1. Though they went deep in states, the Vikings haven't won a Catholic League title since 2014. That was their top priority this season.
"It's amazing. My whole four years, this is all I've been wishing for," Ford said.