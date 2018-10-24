Here are some of Southeastern Pennsylvania's football leaders.

Through Oct. 20.

Rushing

Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs

Caleb Mead U. Moreland 8 153 1,396 13

​Patrick Garwo Con.-Egan 9 169 1,372 19

Downingtown East’s Garvey Jonassaint runs against Bishop Shanahan in a Ches-Mont League National Division game last season.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Garvey Jonassaint Down. East 9 157 1,183 15

Julz Kelly Sun Valley 9 157 1,181 21

Jon-Luke Peaker McDevitt 9 167 1,080 8

Zack Hussein Strath Haven 9 201 1,180 17

Sinseir Smith Palumbo 7 115 974 8

Devin Bryant Acad. New Church 7 85 944 12

Pierre Marchant W.C. East 9 117 1,078 14

Danny Dutkiewicz Lansd. Cath. 8 199 1,054 7

Shamar Edwards North Penn 8 134 986 9

Isaiah Taylor Pottsgrove 8 151 891 12

Aaron Young Coatesville 9 91 895 14​

Jake Ventresca C.B. East 9 157 891 8

Tommy Santiago Arch. Wood 8 155 1.028 8

Edward Saydee Penn Charter 7 102 923 11

Keed Kpoto O'Hara 7 125 771 8

Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 9 139 919 5

Chris James Neshaminy 9 151 874 5

Colin Robinson Garnet Valley 9 108 725 12

Mike Moore Interboro 8 144 721 11

Jason Everett Southern 8 165 841 3

Tyriq Lewis Down. West 9 128 817 17

Chase Patterson C.R. South 8 150 745 9

​Trae Vance Germantown Ac. 7 121 799 9

Zach Hamilton Down. East 9 138 775 14

Marlon Weathers Marple Newtown 9 164 767 8

Jacir Savoy West Catholic 9 140 679 4

Kyle Cichanowsky W.C. East 9 101 670 5

Chase Wint Haverford High 9 126 638 8

Chris Smalls Wissahickon 7 85 558 7

Jake Ruane Haverford High 9 84 639 15

Amani Christopher Great Valley 9 125 611 7

A.J. Natale Pope John Paul II 9 111 538 8

Julian White North Penn 9 90 600 14

Aaron Rascoe SCH 7 76 687 8

Michael Covert W.C. Rustin 8 88 686 11

DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Ac. 6 89 652 7

Eddie Dualu Pennsbury 9 110 583 6

Katon Joseph Father Judge 7 87 536 3

Rob Gentile SCH 8 71 533 5

Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 9 50 478 6

Elijah Gleplay Penn Wood 9 70 505 1

Nick Madonna W.C. Rustin 8 72 686 7

Passing

Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs

Jake Prevost Great Valley 9 152-254 2,208 20

Penn Wood senior quarterback Desman Johnson.
Courtesy of Penn Wood
Desman Johnson Penn Wood 9 112-179 2,026 25

Matt O'Connor Lower Merion 9 152-279 1,904 14

Ryan Engro Spring-Ford 9 115-216 1,798 23

Kamal Gray Pope John Paul II 9 112-203 1,769 25

Drew Gunther Malvern 8 97-178 1,714 17

Anthony Ellis Sun Valley 9 98-169 1,611 11

Jake Ruane Haverford High 9 88-151 1,562 15

Ricky Ortega Coatesville 9 86-128 1,603 27

Zak Kantor Pennridge 9 94-199 1,585 18

Shane Dooley Father Judge 8 86-160 1,479 13

Cole Peterlin Perk. Valley 9 93-173 1,365 16

Zaire Hart-Hawkins West Cath. 9 106-194 1,510 15

Jeb Brenfleck Acad. New Church 8 93-157 1,466 18

Aaron Angelos SCH 8 85-147 1,466 17

​Will Howard Down. West 8 86-140 1,229 12

Kyle McCord St. Joe's Prep 7 90-134 1,302 14

Evan O'Donnell C.B. East 9 114-171 1,1376 12

Adonis Hunter Cheltenham 9 75-154 1,334 11

P. Weinseimer NH-Solebury 9 93-161 1,223 14

Tahree Fuller-Bryan Chester 9 71-157 1,146 11

Brody McAndrew Neshaminy 9 89-163 1,150 11

Drew Hensor Pennsbury 9 96-186 1,220 8

Jahlil Sanders Arch. Ryan 9 68-148 1,102 17

Brad Bryan Quakertown 9 79-128 1,049 8

Malik Johnson Boys' Latin 7 47-77 1,015 18

Nick Santo Wissahickon 7 86-161 1,048 7

Luke Davis Down. East 9 60-115 886 12

Brian Joslin Marple Newtown 9 86-145 843 6

Russel Minor-Shaw Arch. Carroll 8 59-113 995 17

Ryan Cassidy W.C. East 9 84-133 929 11

Receiving

Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs

Josh Burgess Great Valley 9 81 1,241 9

Kennedy Poles Penn Wood 9 40 976 11

Dayton Belgrave Sun Valley 9 58 886 6

Jaden Helton Lower Merion 98 44 739 7

Dapree Bryant Coatesville 9 40 800 14

Glenn Sabb Acad. New Church 8 36 734 10

Springside Chestnut Hill’s Ke’Shawn Williams (13) tries to escape the grasp of Archbishop Ryan’s Mekhi Lang (2) in nonleague contest last month.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Ke'Shawn Williams SCH 8 44 795 9

Dan Byrnes Down. West 9 34 645 8

Mohamed Diawara Boys' Latin 7 32 640 8

Colin Ferry Marple Newtown 9 33 623 5

Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 9 24 571 9

Isaiah Domine Perk. Valley 9 32 614 11

Steve Skarbek Pope John Paul II 9 31 605 8

Patrick Cooney NH-Solebury 9 38 611 9

Maurice Willis Wissahickon 9 33 607 7

Katob Joseph Father Judge 7 22 547 7

Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II 9 24 530 8

Brendan O'Donnell Great Valley 9 31 492 7

Jonathan Post Pennridge 9 22 486 11

Seth Degree West Cath. 9 28 475 5

Jahaire Johnson U. Moreland 8 23 462 3

Michael Gray W.C. East 9 36 447 4

Dante Bonanni Spring-Ford 9 35 493 8

Chris Lochetta C.B. East 9 32 524 4

Koran Butler Arch. Carroll 8 20 508 10

​Johnny Freeman St. Joe's Prep 7 25 446 4

Pat Elliott SCH 8 23 425 7

Jalen Goodman Lower Merion 9 42 500 3

Shane Mosley Haverford High 9 24 492 6

Trey Blair 7 Haverford High 21 415 5

Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 9 23 417 4

Ian Goodman Lower Merion 8 38 384 2

Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti 6 21 388 5

Jonathan Haynes North Penn 9 19 385 4

Kick Scoring

Player School G FG PAT Pts.

Than Hylen Coatesville 9 1 50 53

Archbishop Ryan’s Gavin Dionisio (6) boots an extra point against Springside Chestnut Hill in a nonleague contest last month.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Gavin Dionisio Arch. Ryan 9 5 38 52

Taylor Smith Spring-Ford 9 2 32 38

Matt Moroz Pope John Paul II 9 3 28 37

Jake Gandolfo La Salle 8 5 19 34

Bryce Stansfield Garnet Valley 8 0 37 37

Gavin Croisette Quakertown 9 3 26 35

Luke Greenberg SCH 7 1 30 33

Nick Niemynski Germantown Ac. 7 3 25 34

Dan Byrnes Down. West 9 0 30 30

Brady Burgfechtel Pennsbury 9 1 30 33

Tommy Powers W.C. Rustin 6 0 32 32

Michael Sereny Pottsgrove 8 2 28 34

​Cormac Dooley W.C. East 8 1 30 33

Juliano Mastrocola Arch. Carroll 8 2 28 34

Logan Waterman NH-Solebury 8 0 27 27

Austin Whittington Sun Valley 8 0 28 28

Jim O'Brien Marple Newtown 6 1 22 25

​Ryan Bradby Penn Charter 5 3 27 36

Emmett Young Strath Haven 9 1 26 29

For additions or corrections, contact Rick O'Brien at robrien@phillynews.com