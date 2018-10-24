Here are some of Southeastern Pennsylvania's football leaders.
Through Oct. 20.
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Caleb Mead U. Moreland 8 153 1,396 13
Patrick Garwo Con.-Egan 9 169 1,372 19
Garvey Jonassaint Down. East 9 157 1,183 15
Julz Kelly Sun Valley 9 157 1,181 21
Jon-Luke Peaker McDevitt 9 167 1,080 8
Zack Hussein Strath Haven 9 201 1,180 17
Sinseir Smith Palumbo 7 115 974 8
Devin Bryant Acad. New Church 7 85 944 12
Pierre Marchant W.C. East 9 117 1,078 14
Danny Dutkiewicz Lansd. Cath. 8 199 1,054 7
Sinseir Smith Palumbo 7 115 974 8
Shamar Edwards North Penn 8 134 986 9
Isaiah Taylor Pottsgrove 8 151 891 12
Aaron Young Coatesville 9 91 895 14
Jake Ventresca C.B. East 9 157 891 8
Tommy Santiago Arch. Wood 8 155 1.028 8
Edward Saydee Penn Charter 7 102 923 11
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Keed Kpoto O'Hara 7 125 771 8
Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 9 139 919 5
Chris James Neshaminy 9 151 874 5
Colin Robinson Garnet Valley 9 108 725 12
Mike Moore Interboro 8 144 721 11
Jason Everett Southern 8 165 841 3
Tyriq Lewis Down. West 9 128 817 17
Chase Patterson C.R. South 8 150 745 9
Trae Vance Germantown Ac. 7 121 799 9
Zach Hamilton Down. East 9 138 775 14
Marlon Weathers Marple Newtown 9 164 767 8
Jacir Savoy West Catholic 9 140 679 4
Kyle Cichanowsky W.C. East 9 101 670 5
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Chase Wint Haverford High 9 126 638 8
Chris Smalls Wissahickon 7 85 558 7
Jake Ruane Haverford High 9 84 639 15
Amani Christopher Great Valley 9 125 611 7
A.J. Natale Pope John Paul II 9 111 538 8
Julian White North Penn 9 90 600 14
Aaron Rascoe SCH 7 76 687 8
Michael Covert W.C. Rustin 8 88 686 11
DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Ac. 6 89 652 7
Eddie Dualu Pennsbury 9 110 583 6
Katon Joseph Father Judge 7 87 536 3
Rob Gentile SCH 8 71 533 5
Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 9 50 478 6
Elijah Gleplay Penn Wood 9 70 505 1
Nick Madonna W.C. Rustin 8 72 686 7
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Jake Prevost Great Valley 9 152-254 2,208 20
Desman Johnson Penn Wood 9 112-179 2,026 25
Matt O'Connor Lower Merion 9 152-279 1,904 14
Ryan Engro Spring-Ford 9 115-216 1,798 23
Kamal Gray Pope John Paul II 9 112-203 1,769 25
Drew Gunther Malvern 8 97-178 1,714 17
Anthony Ellis Sun Valley 9 98-169 1,611 11
Jake Ruane Haverford High 9 88-151 1,562 15
Ricky Ortega Coatesville 9 86-128 1,603 27
Zak Kantor Pennridge 9 94-199 1,585 18
Shane Dooley Father Judge 8 86-160 1,479 13
Cole Peterlin Perk. Valley 9 93-173 1,365 16
Zaire Hart-Hawkins West Cath. 9 106-194 1,510 15
Jeb Brenfleck Acad. New Church 8 93-157 1,466 18
Aaron Angelos SCH 8 85-147 1,466 17
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Will Howard Down. West 8 86-140 1,229 12
Kyle McCord St. Joe's Prep 7 90-134 1,302 14
Evan O'Donnell C.B. East 9 114-171 1,1376 12
Adonis Hunter Cheltenham 9 75-154 1,334 11
P. Weinseimer NH-Solebury 9 93-161 1,223 14
Tahree Fuller-Bryan Chester 9 71-157 1,146 11
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Brody McAndrew Neshaminy 9 89-163 1,150 11
Drew Hensor Pennsbury 9 96-186 1,220 8
Jahlil Sanders Arch. Ryan 9 68-148 1,102 17
Brad Bryan Quakertown 9 79-128 1,049 8
Malik Johnson Boys' Latin 7 47-77 1,015 18
Nick Santo Wissahickon 7 86-161 1,048 7
Luke Davis Down. East 9 60-115 886 12
Brian Joslin Marple Newtown 9 86-145 843 6
Russel Minor-Shaw Arch. Carroll 8 59-113 995 17
Ryan Cassidy W.C. East 9 84-133 929 11
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Josh Burgess Great Valley 9 81 1,241 9
Kennedy Poles Penn Wood 9 40 976 11
Dayton Belgrave Sun Valley 9 58 886 6
Jaden Helton Lower Merion 98 44 739 7
Dapree Bryant Coatesville 9 40 800 14
Glenn Sabb Acad. New Church 8 36 734 10
Ke'Shawn Williams SCH 8 44 795 9
Dan Byrnes Down. West 9 34 645 8
Mohamed Diawara Boys' Latin 7 32 640 8
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Colin Ferry Marple Newtown 9 33 623 5
Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 9 24 571 9
Isaiah Domine Perk. Valley 9 32 614 11
Steve Skarbek Pope John Paul II 9 31 605 8
Patrick Cooney NH-Solebury 9 38 611 9
Maurice Willis Wissahickon 9 33 607 7
Katob Joseph Father Judge 7 22 547 7
Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II 9 24 530 8
Brendan O'Donnell Great Valley 9 31 492 7
Jonathan Post Pennridge 9 22 486 11
Seth Degree West Cath. 9 28 475 5
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Jahaire Johnson U. Moreland 8 23 462 3
Michael Gray W.C. East 9 36 447 4
Dante Bonanni Spring-Ford 9 35 493 8
Chris Lochetta C.B. East 9 32 524 4
Koran Butler Arch. Carroll 8 20 508 10
Johnny Freeman St. Joe's Prep 7 25 446 4
Pat Elliott SCH 8 23 425 7
Jalen Goodman Lower Merion 9 42 500 3
Shane Mosley Haverford High 9 24 492 6
Trey Blair 7 Haverford High 21 415 5
Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 9 23 417 4
Ian Goodman Lower Merion 8 38 384 2
Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti 6 21 388 5
Jonathan Haynes North Penn 9 19 385 4
Player School G FG PAT Pts.
Than Hylen Coatesville 9 1 50 53
Gavin Dionisio Arch. Ryan 9 5 38 52
Taylor Smith Spring-Ford 9 2 32 38
Matt Moroz Pope John Paul II 9 3 28 37
Jake Gandolfo La Salle 8 5 19 34
Bryce Stansfield Garnet Valley 8 0 37 37
Gavin Croisette Quakertown 9 3 26 35
Luke Greenberg SCH 7 1 30 33
Nick Niemynski Germantown Ac. 7 3 25 34
Player School G FG PAT Pts.
Dan Byrnes Down. West 9 0 30 30
Brady Burgfechtel Pennsbury 9 1 30 33
Tommy Powers W.C. Rustin 6 0 32 32
Michael Sereny Pottsgrove 8 2 28 34
Cormac Dooley W.C. East 8 1 30 33
Juliano Mastrocola Arch. Carroll 8 2 28 34
Logan Waterman NH-Solebury 8 0 27 27
Austin Whittington Sun Valley 8 0 28 28
Jim O'Brien Marple Newtown 6 1 22 25
Ryan Bradby Penn Charter 5 3 27 36
Emmett Young Strath Haven 9 1 26 29
For additions or corrections, contact Rick O'Brien at robrien@phillynews.com