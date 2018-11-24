Coatesville's high-octane offense has received much of the credit for the team's many lopsided victories and perfect record.
This time, in Friday night's PIAA District 1 Class 6A final against North Penn, the defense shared the glory with talented playmakers such as quarterback Rick Ortega and halfback Aaron Young.
The Red Raiders limited the Knights to one score through three quarters and captured their second straight district crown with a 42-13 triumph in the bitter cold at Pennridge's Helman Field.
"We pressured their quarterback much of the game, didn't give him much time to throw, and did a nice job of keeping their running backs in check," senior defensive end Jimmy Limper said.
Coatesville (14-0) totaled six sacks to help keep North Penn (13-1) from claiming its eighth district title since 2002.
Limper and fellow end Tione Holmes each registered two solo sacks and combined for another; Eric Kirk accounted for the final sack of the night in Perkasie.
"Jimmy Limper and Tione Holmes were monsters for us," Red Raiders coach Matt Ortega said. "We expect that kind of play out of three-year starters."
The Red Raiders will take on District 3's Harrisburg in a state semifinal next weekend at a neutral site and time to be determined.
Coateville was ahead by only 14-6 at halftime, with their touchdowns coming on Young's 57-yard jaunt through the middle and Young's 8-yard halfback-option toss across the field to Ortega.
"Our coaches talked to us at halftime, told us we had to score on our first possession, and that's what we did," Ortega said.
Young (17 carries for 180 yards, three TDs) returned the second-half kickoff 65 yards to the North Penn 9, and Dapree Bryant zipped into the end zone on the next play.
Later in the third quarter, Ortega directed an 11-play series that was capped by Young's 53-yard TD burst.
Ortega and Young ran for scores of 47 and 4 yards, respectively, in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter.
Coatesville 7 7 14 14 – 42
North Penn 0 6 0 7 – 13
C: Aaron Young 57 run (Than Hylen kick)
NP: R.J. McNamara 27 pass from Solomon Robinson (run failed)
C: Ortega 8 pass from Young (Hylen kick)
C: Dapree Byant 9 run (Hylen kick)
C: Young 53 run (Hylen kick)
C: Ortega 47 run (Hylen kick)
C: Young 4 run (Hylen kick)
NP: McNamara 7 run (Ayoub Cherrady kick)