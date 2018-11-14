Adam Bowen, a familiar name when it comes to basketball in Bucks County, has been named the new head coach at Conwell-Egan.
Bowen coached CYO ball the last two years at St. Andrew in Newtown. The 34-year-old was previously an assistant at Council Rock South for three years and Council Rock North, his alma mater, for four years.
"I'm very excited about this opportunity," Bowen said Tuesday. "It was clear from the start that I shared the same goal and vision for the program as Conwell-Egan's administration."
Conwell-Egan is in rebuilding mode after its top two players graduated: 6-foot-2 guard Patrick Robinson and 6-7 forward Eric Esposito. Both are now playing at Holy Family.
"The Catholic League has a lot of talented teams, so we know we have our work cut out for us," Bowen said. "But we're excited about the challenge in front of us."
Bowen replaces Bryan Caver, who was dismissed as coach after one season. He guided the Eagles to a 9-16 overall record, 2-11 in the Catholic League, and the second round of the PIAA Class 4A state playoffs.
Bowen played basketball at C.R. North (class of 2003) and Cabrini College.