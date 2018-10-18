Southeastern Pa. Football Leaders

Here are some of the top rushers in Southeastern Pennsylvania football.

Through Oct. 13.

Rushing

Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs

Patrick Garwo Con.-Egan 8 144 1,236 16

Caleb Mead U. Moreland 7 126 1,191 11

Julz Kelly Sun Valley 8 143 1,071 19

Bishop McDevitt’s Jon-Luke Peaker.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Bishop McDevitt’s Jon-Luke Peaker.

Jon-Luke Peaker McDevitt 8 157 1,053 8

Garvey Jonassaint Down. East 8 139 1,018 14

Zack Hussein Strath Haven 8 179 992 13

Matt Cohen Radnor 7 160 940 10

Pierre Marchant W.C. East 8 104 924 13

Kareem McAdams 8 164 920 12

Danny Dutkiewicz Lansd. Cath. 7 168 915 7

Isaiah Taylor Pottsgrove 8 151 891 12

Coatesville’s Aaron Young.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Coatesville’s Aaron Young.

Aaron Young Coatesville 8 83 860 12​

Jake Ventresca C.B. East 8 159 860 8

Tommy Santiago Arch. Wood 7 128 834 7

Edward Saydee Penn Charter 6 82 822 11

Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs

Terence Rodgers Harry S Truman 8 85 783 12

Keed Kpoto O'Hara 7 125 771 8

Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 8 115 763 4

Garnet Valley’s Colin Robinson.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Garnet Valley’s Colin Robinson.

Colin Robinson Garnet Valley 8 107 724 11

Jason Everett Southern 7 139 720 3

Tyriq Lewis Down. West 8 109 713 17

Chase Patterson C.R. South 7 138 703 9

​Trae Vance Germantown Ac. 6 95 692 8

Zach Hamilton Down. East 8 117 649 11

Marlon Weathers Marple Newtown 8 142 630 7

West Catholic’s Jacir Savoy.
LOU RABITO / Staff
West Catholic’s Jacir Savoy.

Jacir Savoy West Catholic 8 128 623 4

Kyle Cichanowsky W.C. East 8 91 608 4

Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs

Chase Wint Haverford High 8 108 564 6

Jake Ruane Haverford High 8 71 541 15

Amani Christopher Great Valley 8 116 536 7

A.J. Natale Pope John Paul II 8 100 522 8

Father Judge quarterback Shane Dooley.
CLEM MURRAY / For the Inquirer
Father Judge quarterback Shane Dooley.

Shane Dooley Father Judge 7 118 508 9

Eddie Duala Pennsbury 8 101 496 5

Rob Gentile SCH 7 64 472 5

Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 8 44 463 5​

Elijah Gleplay Penn Wood 8 65 459 1

Michael Terra Quakertown 7 86 451 10

Nick Madonna W.C. Rustin 7 55 450 6

Passing

Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs

Jake Prevost Great Valley 8 132-229 2,003 18

Desman Johnson Penn Wood 8 100-159 1,811 20

Matt O'Connor Lower Merion 8 140-257 1,799 14

Spring-Ford’s Ryan Engro.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Spring-Ford’s Ryan Engro.

Ryan Engro Spring-Ford 8 105-189 1,688 22

Kamal Gray Pope John Paul II 8 95-173 1,559 22

Drew Gunther Malvern 7 88-161 1,555 15

Anthony Ellis Sun Valley 8 87-145 1,469 12

Jake Ruane Haverford High 8 73-130 1,396 14

Ricky Ortega Coatesville 8 75-115 1,389 23

Shane Dooley Judge 7 78-143 1,387 13

Perkiomen Valley quarterback Cole Peterlin.
Courtesy of Perkiomen Valley
Perkiomen Valley quarterback Cole Peterlin.

Cole Peterlin Perk. Valley 8 89-163 1,331 16

Zaire Hart-Hawkins West Cath. 8 95-176 1,300 14

Jeb Brenfleck Acad. New Church 7 80-133 1,290 17

Springside Chestnut Hill’s Aaron Angelos.
LOU RABITO / STAFF
Springside Chestnut Hill’s Aaron Angelos.

Aaron Angelos SCH 7 70-121 1,269 17

Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs

​Will Howard Down. West 7 86-140 1,229 12

Sean Mullarkey Radnor 8 75-122 1,191 14

Kyle McCord St. Joe's Prep 6 84-124 1,187 13

Central Bucks East’s Evan O’Donnell.
WILLIAM THOMAS CAIN / For The Inquirer
Central Bucks East’s Evan O’Donnell.

Evan O'Donnell C.B. East 8 102-148 1,170 10

Adonis Hunter Cheltenham 8 65-135 1,137 9

P. Weinseimer NH-Solebury 8 82-147 1,098 13

Tahree Fuller-Bryan Chester 8 65-146 1,063 10

Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs

Drew Hensor Pennsbury 8 82-160 1,034 6

Kevin Kerwood Upper Darby 8 51-89 1,025 13

Jahlil Sanders Arch. Ryan 8 59-127 946 15

Brad Bryan Quakertown 8 71-112 943 7

Malik Johnson Boys' Latin 6 41-64 878 16

Nick Santo Wissahickon 6 74-135 846 5

Luke Davis Down. East 8 57-107 846 12

Archbishop Carroll’s Russel Minor-Shaw.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Archbishop Carroll’s Russel Minor-Shaw.

Russel Minor-Shaw Arch. Carroll 7 51-97 829 15

Ryan Cassidy W.C. East 8 75-122 782 9

Receiving

Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs

Great Valley’s Josh Burgess.
Courtesy of Great Valley
Great Valley’s Josh Burgess.

Josh Burgess Great Valley 8 69 1,096 7

Kennedy Poles Penn Wood 8 34 880 9

Dayton Belgrave Sun Valley 8 51 765 6

Jaden Helton Lower Merion 8 44 739 7

Dapree Bryant Coatesville 8 35 699 11

Glenn Sabb Acad. New Church 7 34 677 10

Ke'Shawn Williams SCH 7 32 636 9

Downingtown West’s Dan Byrnes.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Downingtown West’s Dan Byrnes.

Dan Byrnes Down. West 8 33 633 8

Marson Weh Upper Darby 8 7 601 7

Mohamed Diawara Boys' Latin 6 28 589 8

Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs

Colin Ferry Marple Newtown 8 31 577 4

Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 8  23 570 9

Isaiah Domine Perk. Valley 8 30 559 10

Steve Skarbek Pope John Paul II 8 27 554 8

Patrick Cooney NH-Solebury 8 32 519 9

Maurice Willis Wissahickon 8 30 508 5

Father Judge’s Katob Joseph.
CLEM MURRAY / For the Inquirer
Father Judge’s Katob Joseph.

Katob Joseph Father Judge 6 20 502 7

Jahmair Rider Radnor 8 29 500 7

Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II 8 18 497 7

Seth Degree West Cath. 8 27 468 5

Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs

Jahaire Johnson U. Moreland 7 22 451 3

Dante Bonanni Spring-Ford 8 31 442 7

Chris Lochetta C.B. East 8 28 436 4

Koran Butler Arch. Carroll 7 16 431 9

St. Joseph’s Prep’s Johnny Freeman (11) catches a pass in a 49-14 victory over Archbishop Wood.
LOU RABITO / Staff
St. Joseph’s Prep’s Johnny Freeman (11) catches a pass in a 49-14 victory over Archbishop Wood.

​Johnny Freeman St. Joe's Prep 6 24 426 4

Pat Elliott SCH 7 23 425 7

Jalen Goodman Lower Merion 8 34 420 3

Shane Mosley Haverford High 8 18 413  5

Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 8 22 412 4

Ian Goodman Lower Merion 8 38 384 2

Neumann-Goretti’s Tysheem Johnson.
LOU RABITO / STAFF
Neumann-Goretti’s Tysheem Johnson.

Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti 5 20 388 5

Kick Scoring

Player School G FG PAT Pts.

Than Hylen Coatesville 8 1 44 47

Archbishop Ryan’s Gavin Dionisio (6) boots an extra point in a 45-20 win over Springside Chestnut Hill.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Archbishop Ryan’s Gavin Dionisio (6) boots an extra point in a 45-20 win over Springside Chestnut Hill.

Gavin Dionisio Arch. Ryan 8 4 34 45

Taylor Smith Spring-Ford 8 2 30 36

Matt Moroz Pope John Paul II 8 3 26 35

Jake Gandolfo La Salle 7 5 19 34

Bryce Stansfield Garnet Valley 8 0 34 34

Radnor’s Dylan Van Dusen has committed to play at Lehigh.
Courtesy of Radnor
Radnor’s Dylan Van Dusen has committed to play at Lehigh.

Dylan Van Dusen Radnor 8 1 29 32

Gavin Croisette Quakertown 8 3 23 32

Luke Greenberg SCH 6 28 1 31

Nick Niemynski Germantown Ac. 6 2 23 29

Player School G FG PAT Pts.

Dan Byrnes Down. West 8 0 28 28​

Brady Burgfechtel Pennsbury 8 1 25 28

Tommy Powers W.C. Rustin 6 0 27 27

Michael Sereny Pottsgrove 7 1 24 27

​Cormac Dooley W.C. East 7 1 24 27

Archbishop Carroll’s Juliano Mastrocola.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Archbishop Carroll’s Juliano Mastrocola.

Juliano Mastrocola Arch. Carroll 7 1 24 27

Logan Waterman NH-Solebury 8 0 27 27

Austin Whittington Sun Valley 8 0 26 26

Jim O'Brien Marple Newtown 8 1 22 25

​Ryan Bradby Penn Charter 4 1 22 25

Emmett Young Strath Haven 8 1 20 23

For additions or corrections, contact robrien@phillynews.com