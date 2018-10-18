Here are some of the top rushers in Southeastern Pennsylvania football.
Through Oct. 13.
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Patrick Garwo Con.-Egan 8 144 1,236 16
Caleb Mead U. Moreland 7 126 1,191 11
Julz Kelly Sun Valley 8 143 1,071 19
Jon-Luke Peaker McDevitt 8 157 1,053 8
Garvey Jonassaint Down. East 8 139 1,018 14
Zack Hussein Strath Haven 8 179 992 13
Matt Cohen Radnor 7 160 940 10
Pierre Marchant W.C. East 8 104 924 13
Kareem McAdams 8 164 920 12
Danny Dutkiewicz Lansd. Cath. 7 168 915 7
Isaiah Taylor Pottsgrove 8 151 891 12
Aaron Young Coatesville 8 83 860 12
Jake Ventresca C.B. East 8 159 860 8
Tommy Santiago Arch. Wood 7 128 834 7
Edward Saydee Penn Charter 6 82 822 11
Terence Rodgers Harry S Truman 8 85 783 12
Keed Kpoto O'Hara 7 125 771 8
Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 8 115 763 4
Colin Robinson Garnet Valley 8 107 724 11
Jason Everett Southern 7 139 720 3
Tyriq Lewis Down. West 8 109 713 17
Chase Patterson C.R. South 7 138 703 9
Trae Vance Germantown Ac. 6 95 692 8
Zach Hamilton Down. East 8 117 649 11
Marlon Weathers Marple Newtown 8 142 630 7
Jacir Savoy West Catholic 8 128 623 4
Kyle Cichanowsky W.C. East 8 91 608 4
Chase Wint Haverford High 8 108 564 6
Jake Ruane Haverford High 8 71 541 15
Amani Christopher Great Valley 8 116 536 7
A.J. Natale Pope John Paul II 8 100 522 8
Shane Dooley Father Judge 7 118 508 9
Eddie Duala Pennsbury 8 101 496 5
Rob Gentile SCH 7 64 472 5
Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 8 44 463 5
Elijah Gleplay Penn Wood 8 65 459 1
Michael Terra Quakertown 7 86 451 10
Nick Madonna W.C. Rustin 7 55 450 6
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Jake Prevost Great Valley 8 132-229 2,003 18
Desman Johnson Penn Wood 8 100-159 1,811 20
Matt O'Connor Lower Merion 8 140-257 1,799 14
Ryan Engro Spring-Ford 8 105-189 1,688 22
Kamal Gray Pope John Paul II 8 95-173 1,559 22
Drew Gunther Malvern 7 88-161 1,555 15
Anthony Ellis Sun Valley 8 87-145 1,469 12
Jake Ruane Haverford High 8 73-130 1,396 14
Ricky Ortega Coatesville 8 75-115 1,389 23
Shane Dooley Judge 7 78-143 1,387 13
Cole Peterlin Perk. Valley 8 89-163 1,331 16
Zaire Hart-Hawkins West Cath. 8 95-176 1,300 14
Jeb Brenfleck Acad. New Church 7 80-133 1,290 17
Aaron Angelos SCH 7 70-121 1,269 17
Will Howard Down. West 7 86-140 1,229 12
Sean Mullarkey Radnor 8 75-122 1,191 14
Kyle McCord St. Joe's Prep 6 84-124 1,187 13
Evan O'Donnell C.B. East 8 102-148 1,170 10
Adonis Hunter Cheltenham 8 65-135 1,137 9
P. Weinseimer NH-Solebury 8 82-147 1,098 13
Tahree Fuller-Bryan Chester 8 65-146 1,063 10
Drew Hensor Pennsbury 8 82-160 1,034 6
Kevin Kerwood Upper Darby 8 51-89 1,025 13
Jahlil Sanders Arch. Ryan 8 59-127 946 15
Brad Bryan Quakertown 8 71-112 943 7
Malik Johnson Boys' Latin 6 41-64 878 16
Nick Santo Wissahickon 6 74-135 846 5
Luke Davis Down. East 8 57-107 846 12
Russel Minor-Shaw Arch. Carroll 7 51-97 829 15
Ryan Cassidy W.C. East 8 75-122 782 9
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Josh Burgess Great Valley 8 69 1,096 7
Kennedy Poles Penn Wood 8 34 880 9
Dayton Belgrave Sun Valley 8 51 765 6
Jaden Helton Lower Merion 8 44 739 7
Dapree Bryant Coatesville 8 35 699 11
Glenn Sabb Acad. New Church 7 34 677 10
Ke'Shawn Williams SCH 7 32 636 9
Dan Byrnes Down. West 8 33 633 8
Marson Weh Upper Darby 8 7 601 7
Mohamed Diawara Boys' Latin 6 28 589 8
Colin Ferry Marple Newtown 8 31 577 4
Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 8 23 570 9
Isaiah Domine Perk. Valley 8 30 559 10
Steve Skarbek Pope John Paul II 8 27 554 8
Patrick Cooney NH-Solebury 8 32 519 9
Maurice Willis Wissahickon 8 30 508 5
Katob Joseph Father Judge 6 20 502 7
Jahmair Rider Radnor 8 29 500 7
Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II 8 18 497 7
Seth Degree West Cath. 8 27 468 5
Jahaire Johnson U. Moreland 7 22 451 3
Dante Bonanni Spring-Ford 8 31 442 7
Chris Lochetta C.B. East 8 28 436 4
Koran Butler Arch. Carroll 7 16 431 9
Johnny Freeman St. Joe's Prep 6 24 426 4
Pat Elliott SCH 7 23 425 7
Jalen Goodman Lower Merion 8 34 420 3
Shane Mosley Haverford High 8 18 413 5
Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 8 22 412 4
Ian Goodman Lower Merion 8 38 384 2
Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti 5 20 388 5
Player School G FG PAT Pts.
Than Hylen Coatesville 8 1 44 47
Gavin Dionisio Arch. Ryan 8 4 34 45
Taylor Smith Spring-Ford 8 2 30 36
Matt Moroz Pope John Paul II 8 3 26 35
Jake Gandolfo La Salle 7 5 19 34
Bryce Stansfield Garnet Valley 8 0 34 34
Dylan Van Dusen Radnor 8 1 29 32
Gavin Croisette Quakertown 8 3 23 32
Luke Greenberg SCH 6 28 1 31
Nick Niemynski Germantown Ac. 6 2 23 29
Dan Byrnes Down. West 8 0 28 28
Brady Burgfechtel Pennsbury 8 1 25 28
Tommy Powers W.C. Rustin 6 0 27 27
Michael Sereny Pottsgrove 7 1 24 27
Cormac Dooley W.C. East 7 1 24 27
Juliano Mastrocola Arch. Carroll 7 1 24 27
Logan Waterman NH-Solebury 8 0 27 27
Austin Whittington Sun Valley 8 0 26 26
Jim O'Brien Marple Newtown 8 1 22 25
Ryan Bradby Penn Charter 4 1 22 25
Emmett Young Strath Haven 8 1 20 23
For additions or corrections, contact robrien@phillynews.com