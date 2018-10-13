West Catholic (6-2, 3-1) was led by junior Zahir Booker's 100 yards and two scores on 11 carries. Booker's 4-yard score with 7 minutes, 2 seconds left nearly tied the score. Before the game-tying extra point kick was tried, however, the Eagles were called for a penalty. The Burrs went for two via a Booker rush, but he was stopped short.