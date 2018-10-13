Conwell-Egan coach Jack Techtmann was a junior in 1970 when the Eagles, then known as Bishop Egan, last won a Catholic League Championship.

Friday night at Truman, Techtmann's Eagles inched closer to another title, beating visiting West Catholic, 21-13, avenging a 38-0 loss to Burrs last season.

The undefeated Eagles can clinch the Catholic League Blue Division championship with a win next week at Bishop McDevitt.

Friday night, senior running back and safety Patrick Garwo headlined with 78 yards and a score on 20 carries. The Boston College commit also added an interception.

As it has all season, however, Conwell-Egan received contributions from several sources. Sophomore Dajuan Harris finished with 90 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. He also added a sack as a linebacker. His 55-yard score in the first quarter gave the Eagles (8-0, 4-0) early momentum.

West Catholic (6-2, 3-1) was led by junior Zahir Booker's 100 yards and two scores on 11 carries. Booker's 4-yard score with 7 minutes, 2 seconds left nearly tied the score. Before the game-tying extra point kick was tried, however, the Eagles were called for a penalty. The Burrs went for two via a Booker rush, but he was stopped short.

Garwo eventually added a 3-yard insurance touchdown and knocked down the Burrs' last-gasp pass on fourth down from the Eagles' 25.

Conwell-Egan    7    0    7    7   — 21

West Catholic     0    7    0    6   —  13

CE: Dajuan Harris 55 catch from Alex Goldsby. Luke Jackson kick

WC: Zahir Booker 77 run. Natan Fantahun kick

CE: Goldsby 4 run. Jackson kick

WC: Booker 4 run. Run failed

CE: Patrick Garwo 3 run. Jackson kick