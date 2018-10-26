No. 16 seed Council Rock North shocked two-time defending state champion Conestoga on penalty kicks in the second round of the District 1 Class 4A boys' soccer playoffs on Thursday.
The teams were scoreless after regulation, and Conestoga goalkeeper Luke Smith saved a penalty shot in the final seconds of the second overtime. The Indians won 5-4 on penalty kicks.
- Thursday’s South Jersey roundup: Moorestown Friends boys’ soccer beats Friends’ Central to advance to semifinals
- Wednesday’s South Jersey roundup: St. Augustine and Washington Twp. boys and Eastern and Shawnee girls advance to SJSCA title game
- Wednesday’s Southeastern Pa. roundup: Nkosi Graham sets single-season scoring record in Holy Ghost Prep’s district playoff win
Council Rock North will play against No. 9 seed Unionville in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
***
Colin Burn gave Central Bucks West a 2-1 win over Pennridge in the District 1 Class 4A second round with a penalty kick in overtime. Luke Fehrman added a goal off an assist from Jimi Leder.
***
Brandon Duke scored twice and Brett Gulati added a score in the second half as Spring-Ford defeated West Chester East, 3-1.
***
An early score from Ben Engstrom and an own goal gave Radnor a 2-1 win over West Chester Henderson in the District 1 Class 4A second round.
***
Luke McMahon's two goals led North Penn to a 4-0 victory over Hatboro-Horsham in the District 1 Class 4A second round.
***
Reese Gibbs and Sean Touey scored in Abington's 2-0 win over Downingtown East in the District 1 Class 4A second round.
***
Peter Bazin scored two goals, including the game winner in double overtime, as Northeast defeated Central, 2-1, in the Public League Semifinals.
***
Perkiomen School defeated Barrack Hebrew, 2-1, behind goals from Owen Taylor and Zach Kratz. Brock Reber assisted on both scores.
In the second round of the District 1 Class 4A playoffs, No. 17 seed Haverford High handed top seed Owen J. Roberts its first loss of the season wtih a 3-0 win on penalty kicks. Haverford will play Souderton on Saturday.
***
Evie Ciaccia's overtime goal gave Pennsbury a 2-1 win over Neshaminy in the District 1 Class 4A second round.
***
Downingtown East defeated Spring-Ford, 1-0, behind Caroline McDonald's goal 33 seconds into the District 1 Class 4A second round contest.
***
Arianna Mancini and Camryn Lexow scored twice to advance Abington past Central Bucks South, 5-1, in the District 1 Class 4A second round.
***
Pennridge defeated North Penn, 3-1, in the District 1 Class 4A second round. Lindsey DeHaven, Abby Groff, and Ashley Groeber scored.
***
Nicole Cosner, Kelly Hochenberger, Johanna Karbanova, and Maddie O'Brien scored in Solebury School's 4-1 victory over Kohelet Yeshiva.
Sammy Popper scored twice, including a penalty stroke in overtime, to give Germantown Academy a 2-1 win over Notre Dame and clinch the Inter-Ac League title.
***
Margie Carden, Meghan Dillon, and Annie Shaw scored as Villa Maria defeated Bishop Shanahan in the District 1 Class 2A quarterfinals.
***
Mallory McHale scored in the second half in Merion Mercy's 1-0 win over Radnor in the District 1 Class 2A quarterfinals.
***
Julianna Kratz netted four goals as Mount St. Joseph defeated Gwynedd Mercy, 5-1, in the District 1 Class 2A quarterfinals. Megan Maransky also scored.
***
In District 1 Class A semifinal action, Aneelise Dahlin and Lilly Smith scored twice as New Hope-Solebury defeated Dock Mennonite, 8-0.
***
Julia Flood scored twice, and Dani Santora added a goal as Sacred Heart defeated Jenkintown, 3-2, in the other semifinal. New Hope and Sacred Heart will play in the district championship at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at Lower Moreland.
***
Izzy Dean, Izzy Ebede, Camryn Harvie, and Madison Scheuer scored as Friends Select defeated Westtown, 4-0, in the Quaker Cup final.
The District 12 boys' and girls' cross country championships took place at Belmont Plateau on Thursday. On the boys' side, Vincent Twomey finished first with a time of 16 minutes, 13.6 seconds and Bradden Koors placed second as La Salle placed the top seven runners to win the Class 3A title. Archbishop Carroll's Aidan Doherty won the Class 2A race with a time of 17:00.3. Lansdale Catholic won the 2A team title. Masterman's Stephen Njiru and Noah Bradely placed first and second, respectively, in boys' Class A to lead Masterman to the district title.
On the girls' side, Christine Mancini captured the Class 3A title with a time of 19:51.2 and led Cardinal O'hara to the team championship. Saul freshman Miracle Price won the Class 2A title. Archbishop Wood's Casey Ems and Shannon Kelly finished second and third, respectively, to take home the 2A team title. In Class A, Anya Gizis finished first, Marina Mancoridis finished third, and Jennifer Luong finished fourth as Masterman won the team championship.