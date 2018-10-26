The District 12 boys' and girls' cross country championships took place at Belmont Plateau on Thursday. On the boys' side, Vincent Twomey finished first with a time of 16 minutes, 13.6 seconds and Bradden Koors placed second as La Salle placed the top seven runners to win the Class 3A title. Archbishop Carroll's Aidan Doherty won the Class 2A race with a time of 17:00.3. Lansdale Catholic won the 2A team title. Masterman's Stephen Njiru and Noah Bradely placed first and second, respectively, in boys' Class A to lead Masterman to the district title.