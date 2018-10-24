Imhotep senior basketball star Donta Scott announced Wednesday that he has committed to play in college at Maryland.
One of the most versatile players in the area, the 6-foot-7 guard chose the Terrapins over La Salle, Temple, Seton Hall, and South Carolina.
Scott, a four-star recruit according to ESPN, has been a major contributor the last two seasons for the defending state-champion Panthers. As a sophomore, Scott primarily played forward and was a defensive standout on an Imhotep squad led by Daron "Fatts" Russell (Rhode Island) and David Beatty (La Salle) that won the Public League and PIAA Class 4A state championships.
Last season, Scott, the Associated Press PIAA Class 4A player of the year, evolved into a point guard who helped a talented and junior-laden team repeat those championship feats. In both seasons, Imhotep also finished No. 5 in the nation, according to USA Today.
"He's going to play all over the court for us this coming season," Imhotep coach Andre Noble said. "He can handle the ball, he's a good shooter, and he can post up players. He can do a little bit of everything."
Last season, strongly aided by Scott's versatility and defensive play, the Panthers went 31-2 on the way to their sixth state championship. They clobbered District 10's Sharon, 71-35, for top honors at Hershey's Giant Center.
Scott produced 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and a blocked shot in a 65-60, state-semifinal defeat of District 11's Bethlehem Catholic.
Maryland, guided by eighth-year coach Mark Turgeon, went 19-13 overall and 8-10 in the Big Ten Conference last season.