You always have parent issues here and there, but I think for the most part we've been able to be successful because of great parents. They want to be a part of this program. They want to see their kids succeed. They give a lot of time to the sport, to their daughter in the sport. I don't think there's a coach who doesn't have parent issues, but I feel like we've been blessed. What happens here is a reflection of what they are hearing at home, and to me we've had great things happening here. So I feel like there's great things happening at home, great support, great trust that we have the program at the root of all of our decisions.