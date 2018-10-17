Episcopal Academy goalkeeper Trevor Manion made two outstanding saves in the final minute Tuesday as the Churchmen took down Haverford School, 2-1, in a battle of soccer unbeatens.
Manion kept his focus after giving up a game-tying penalty kick to Haverford School's Griffin Wada with 18:48 to play. Episcopal's Brendan Depillis was given a red card after a hand ball in the box that prevented a possible goal.
"Brendan was doing the right thing by not letting it go in," said Manion, who ended with eight saves. "It was a little unlucky, but we kept our heads up and got that second goal."
Sam Wilson had both of the Churchmen's goals, including the game-winner with 15:41 remaining. The high-scoring senior forward has scored 18 goals for Episcopal (13-0-1, 5-0 Inter-Ac) this season. In 2017, he was a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, scoring 10 goals for an EA squad that started its season with a 14-game winning streak. Next fall, he will play soccer for Colby College in Maine, where he plans to study computer science.
The Fords (9-1-2, 3-1-1 Inter-Ac) were unable to score in the first half despite controlling the pace of play.
"We knew coming in that this was going to be a barn burner of a game," said first-year Haverford coach Dan Keefe. "My exception was a back-and-forth battle, which it ended up being."
The Churchmen broke a scoreless tie with 1:30 remaining in the first half. Senior Harrison Malone made a nice move to get past his defender at midfield before finding a streaking Wilson, who rocketed a shot past Haverford goalkeeper Will Boyes.
Episcopal kept the pressure on early in the second half as Gabriel Furey misfired on a few shots. But the Fords swung the momentum in their favor on Wada's penalty kick.
Manion prevented the tying goal by making two great saves on shots from inside the box.
"Trevor made two unbelievable saves when we really needed them," said Episcopal coach David Knox. "He was phenomenal tonight."
Episcopal has its sights set on the league title after finishing as runner-up the last three seasons. In the final game of the regular season last year against the Fords, the Churchmen needed a victory to win the league outright. The game ended in a tie and Episcopal settled for second. They progressed to the semifinal stage of the PAISAA tournament, where they fell to Springside Chestnut Hill.
Led by Boyes' outstanding play in net and striker Will Micheletti's ability to score, the Fords are having a bounce-back season. The team went just 3-5-2 in league play last season.
The two teams will meet again on Nov. 10 at Haverford.
Haverford School 0 1 – 1
Episcopal 1 1 – 2
HS: Wada.
EA: Wilson 2.