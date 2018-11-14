Plymouth Whitemarsh big man Naheem McLeod has been wrestling with the decision for quite a while.
Now, the 7-foot-3, 245-pound senior center is set announce where he will play college basketball. He will do so in a ceremony at 6 p.m., Thursday, at Plymouth Whitemarsh gym.
McLeod, 18, has narrowed his list to three schools: La Salle, Rhode Island, and Florida State.
"They're all great schools, and I've gotten along well with the coaches at each school, so this has been a tough process," he said Tuesday. "You hate to disappoint anybody."
McLeod, who became a starter as a sophomore, has gradually improved as a post player, developed a better touch around the basket, and become a more polished passer.
"If Naheem evolves the way I think he can, and he plays with intensity on a regular basis, he's got a great upside," Plymouth Whitemarsh coach Jim Donofrio said.
McLeod, rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, played very little as a freshman because of his inexperience and raw abilities.
But at the end of that season, when senior forward Mike Lotito got into foul trouble in the PIAA District 1 Class 4A final against Chester, Donofrio called on McLeod.
"He went in there and made a layup and blocked a shot," said Donofrio, whose squad topped Chester, 68-57, for the crown. "That was when we got a glimpse of what he could do."
Last season, McLeod averaged 19.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks, as the Colonials went 28-2 and placed second to Abington in the District 1 Class 6A playoffs, losing to Roman Catholic in the second round of states.
With 882 career points, McLeod is expected to join Plymouth Whitemarsh's 1,000-point club this season.
Donofrio said he plans to allow McLeod more freedom to play outside the paint – and to launch shots from beyond the arc – this season.
"Yeah, I've been working on my three-point shooting," McLeod said. "It's getting better, just like my ball-handling."
McLeod, who played in the offseason for the Philadelphia Youth Organization, earned first-team all-Suburban One League American Conference honors last season.
He plans to major in communications in college.
"I'll be right there with Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley," he said with a laugh.