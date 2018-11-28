In basketball terms, Gene Allen has called for a full-court press in his efforts to return as Atlantic City High School coach.
Allen on Tuesday night confirmed that earlier in the day he had filed a lawsuit against the school district in Atlantic County Superior Court, charging he was unfairly dismissed as Vikings coach without the opportunity to defend himself.
"I have to protect my rights," Allen said.
In addition, Allen said, a special Board of Education meeting would be held Friday night to discuss his situation.
The special meeting was called on the same day the lawsuit was filed and also likely was the result of intense pressure from the Atlantic City community as well as the state basketball community to return the popular coach to the sideline.
"I have to fight this," Allen said, referring to a surprising Board of Education decision Nov. 20 not to reappoint him as coach.
In a statement accompanying the lawsuit, Allen's attorney, William Donio, wrote, "Coach Allen is taking this action because the student athletes deserve better. The student athletes deserve not to have their season disrupted by what appears to be petty personal politics."
In addition, Donio wrote, "Coach Allen has always coached what he believes — to stand up for what is right — and that is why he is taking this action."
Allen said he was stunned by the board's decision to not reappoint him to the position. He said he would have attended the meeting if he knew his job was in jeopardy.
Donio's statement noted that "Coach Allen did not receive proper notice that the Board would reject the superintendent's recommendation (that the coach be re-appointed)."
Allen is widely regarded as the top coach in Atlantic City basketball history and one of the best coaches in the state. His teams have won 336 games, six South Jersey titles, and three state titles — the first three state crowns in program history — since he took over the team in 2003.
Allen said the outpouring of support has spurred him to take action to return to the sideline.
"It's really been overwhelming," Allen said.
Allen's former assistant coach and player, Elijah Langford, was installed as the team's coach during the Nov. 20 board meeting.
"He has done a great job of trying to maintain order through all this distraction," Allen said.
Atlantic City is scheduled to open the season Dec. 14 vs. St. Joseph in a battle of top teams in the Cape-Atlantic League.
Allen has said the parent of a former player persuaded the board to not reappoint him. He said the parent complained about a number of topics but made a major issue of a text-message thread that Allen shared with his players after the season.
Allen acknowledged using foul language on the thread and said he was dismissive of the players' request for an "elaborate" postseason banquet. Atlantic City was 25-5 last season but lost in the Cape-Atlantic League tournament to Wildwood Catholic and to eventual state champion Shawnee in the South Jersey Group 4 tournament.
On the text thread, Allen said he didn't believe the team had accomplished anything meriting an extra-special banquet. Ultimately, the team did have a banquet.
Allen led Atlantic City to Group 4 state championships in 2005, 2012, and 2013. Under the demanding coach, the Vikings have been known for their high-pressure, man-to-man defense and their ability to execute in close games, especially in the state tournament.
Allen's career record is 336-101. He was 17 wins away from becoming Atlantic City's all-time leader in coaching victories.
"I feel bad for the kids," Allen said. "They didn't ask for this chaos, and neither did I."