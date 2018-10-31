The direction of the Girard College boys' basketball team is still uncertain, as recently hired head coach Mik Kilgore suffered a heart attack last week and was in serious condition.
Kilgore, a former standout at Wets Philadelphia High and Temple, was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack while directing a workout at Girard.
A Girard College spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon that the school was waiting to be updated on Kilgore's condition.
The 6-foot-9 forward scored 1,471 points in 124 games and played on three NCAA Tournament teams for the Owls from 1988-92. The 1991 squad advanced to the Elite Eight before losing, 75-72, to North Carolina in the East Regional final.
Kilgore played professionally in Italy, France, Taiwan, and Venezuela.
Last season, under former head coach Bobby Jordan, Girard went 18-7, placed second to Faith Christian in the PIAA District 1 Class A playoffs, and lost to District 12 champ Sankofa Freedom, 80-59, in the first round of states.
Mikeal Jones, a 6-foot-7 junior and Division I recruit, transferred from Girard to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., earlier this school year. Jordan, a former Roman Catholic player, left Girard after last season to coach basketball at IMG.