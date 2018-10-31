The direction of the Girard College boys' basketball team is still uncertain, as recently hired head coach Mik Kilgore suffered a heart attack last week and was in serious condition.

Kilgore, a former standout at Wets Philadelphia High and Temple, was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack while directing a workout at Girard.

A Girard College spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon that the school was waiting to be updated on Kilgore's condition.

Mik Kilgore (second from right in back row, No. 24) and the 1991 Temple mens basketball team.
FILE PHOTOGRAPH
The 6-foot-9 forward scored 1,471 points in 124 games and played on three NCAA Tournament teams for the Owls from 1988-92. The 1991 squad advanced to the Elite Eight before losing, 75-72, to North Carolina in the East Regional final.

Kilgore played professionally in Italy, France, Taiwan, and Venezuela.

Last season, under former head coach Bobby Jordan, Girard went 18-7, placed second to Faith Christian in the PIAA District 1 Class A playoffs, and lost to District 12 champ Sankofa Freedom, 80-59, in the first round of states.

Mikeal Jones (right) transferred from Girard College to Florida’s IMG Academy. He is a 6-foot-7 junior and Division I recruit.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Mikeal Jones, a 6-foot-7 junior and Division I recruit, transferred from Girard to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., earlier this school year. Jordan, a former Roman Catholic player, left Girard after last season to coach basketball at IMG.