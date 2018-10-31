Janae Stewart, Sara Shipon, Lauren Anderson, and Ally Paul scored as the Penn Charter girls' soccer team won the Inter-Ac League title with a 4-0 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday. Riley McDade got the shutout in net for the Quakers (14-1-1), who captured their fourth league crown since 2013.
Emily Schall scored in the second overtime period to give Lansdale Catholic a 1-0 triumph over Masterman in the District 12 Class 2A final. The Crusaders defeated Archbishop Ryan, 1-0, in overtime on Sunday to capture the program's first Catholic League title.
Taylor Yoder scored in the second half as Souderton beat Penncrest, 1-0, in the District 1 Class 4A semifinals. The Indians will play Conestoga in Saturday's championship at Upper Merion. Conestoga received goals from Caitlin Donovan and Emily Wertz in a 2-1 win over Pennridge.
Natalie Neumann continued her strong season in net as Westtown blanked George School, 4-0, in the Friends Schools League semifinals. Maddie Blair, Halle Brown, Amaya Douglas, and Sara Oswald scored for the Moose, who will do battle with Shipley in Thursday's final.
Jimi Leder scored the lone goal as Central Bucks West got past Spring-Ford, 1-0, in the semifinals of the District 1 Class 4A playoffs. The Bucks will play Abington, a 3-2 victor over Unionville, in Saturday's title game.
Coby Kere and Arjun Ratnakar found the back of the net in Germantown Friends' 2-1 victory over Moorestown Friends in the Friends Schools League semifinals. The Tigers will take on Westtown in the final after the Moose outlasted Shipley in penalty kicks.
Kelly Baittinger, Gabby Martina, and Saige Shine scored as Perkiomen Valley advanced to the District 1 Class 3A final with a 3-2 win over Methacton. Katy Benton and Liz Chipman found the back of the net in defeat. The Vikings will play Owen J. Roberts, a 2-0 winner over Central Bucks East, in Saturday's championship at Methacton.
Hannah Miller's first-half goal was the difference in Villa Maria's 1-0 decision over Mount St. Joseph in the District 1 Class 2A semifinals. Villa Maria also defeated Mount St. Joseph twice in the regular season. The Hurricanes will take on Merion Mercy in Saturday's title game at Methacton.
Sanaa Hebron's double-overtime goal lifted George School past Moorestown Friends, 2-1, in the Friends Schools League semifinals. Vanessa Baker made 13 saves for the Cougars, who will face Academy of the New Church in Thursday's final.
Haley Aiello had two goals as Franklin Towne Charter held off Northeast, 2-1, in the Public League championship game. Next up for Franklin Towne Charter is Archbishop Carroll on Saturday in the District 12 Class 2A final. Northeast will face Cardinal O'Hara in the District 12 Class 3A championship.
Lauren Curran recorded eight goals to reach 100 for her career as Notre Dame rolled past Inter-Ac League foe Penn Charter, 10-0.
Notre Dame advanced to the PAISAA championship by defeating Germantown Academy, 3-0. Captain Lexi Shreiner and Riley Shaak had 15 and 13 kills, respectively. Grace Geurin was a dominating force at the net with six blocks. Notre Dame will seek its sixth consecutive PAISAA title against Agnes Irwin on Thursday. Agnes Irwin won 3-0 against Baldwin.
Haverford School clinched its first Inter-Ac League title since 2009 thanks to an 11-9 decision over Germantown Academy. David Gobora and Matej Sekulic combined for nine goals.