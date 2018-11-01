Avery Corino scored twice as the West Deptford field hockey team blanked Cedar Creek, 6-0, in the semifinals of the South Group 2 playoffs on Wednesday. Allison Flynn, Grace Hoelbinger, Miranda Mason and Kara Yarusso added goals. The Eagles will play Delsea in the championship on Friday.
Delsea moved on with a 3-0 victory against Pinelands. Sierra Giuliano scored two goals and Dawn Lombardi scored.
Daisy Baldwin and Shelby Higinbotham each scored two goals as Woodstown rolled past Overbrook, 6-0, in the semifinals of the South Group 1 playoffs. Lexi Drozdowski and Elodie Gauffeny scored. The Wolverines will take on Schalick on Friday in the finals.
Schalick advanced with a 2-1 win over Middle Township. Juliana Donato scored.
Shelby Young and Julia Gatelein each recorded hat tricks as Bishop Eustace defeated Moorestown Friends, 9-1, in the quarterfinals of the Non-Public playoffs. Veronika O'Donnell scored twice and Julianna Carletti scored. The Crusaders will play Paul VI in the semifinals on Saturday. The Eagles moved on with a 4-2 win over Holy Cross.
Elsewhere in Non-Public action, Julia Patrone had a hat trick in Camden Catholic's 7-0 victory over Notre Dame in the quarterfinals. Katherine Walsh, Lynn Hardy, Payton Koss and Kaitlyn Cummins added goals. The Irish will face Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals on Saturday.
Haddonfield beat Maple Shade, 7-0, in the semifinals of the Central Group 1 playoffs. Bridget McCormick recorded a hat trick and Natalie Naticchia scored two goals. The Bulldawgs will face Haddon Township in the finals on Friday.
Haddon Township advanced with 1-0 win over Cinnaminson thanks to Amanda Groeling's overtime goal. Sara Nelson tallied an assist.
Cassidy Stritmatter's hat trick helped Seneca roll past Ocean Township, 5-0, in the semifinals of the Central Group 2 playoffs. Delayni Elentrio and Olivia Quagliero added goals. The Golden Eagles will play Wall Township on Friday in the championship.
Josh Shepherd scored the game-winning goal in extra time Wednesday as the Hill School boys' soccer team edged Friends' Central, 1-0, in the PAISAA Tournament first round. The Blues will play the winner of Penn Charter and Perkiomen School in the quarterfinals.
Alex Loomis and Gia Vicari each scored as Baldwin defeated Episcopal Academy, 2-1.