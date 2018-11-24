Tykee Smith's two rushing touchdowns led the Imhotep Charter football team past Valley View, 37-9, in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs on Saturday.
The Panthers didn't trail once in the contest.
Jalen Sutton-Christian started the scoring outburst in the first quarter with one of his two touchdown passes to D'Shaun Seals. Sutton-Christian finished the game with three touchdown passes. Yusuf Terry, a Baylor commit, hauled in the other receiving touchdown.
Symear Williams added one score on the ground.
Imhotep Charter will face Bethlehem Catholic in the semifinals next weekend. The Eagles are coming off a 58-20 victory over Pottsgrove.
Valley View 0 3 0 6 — 9
Imhotep Charter 13 12 12 0 — 37
C: D'Shaun Seals 23 pass from Jalen Sutton-Christian (kick good(
IC: Tykee Smith 88 run (two point failed)
IC: Yusuf Terry 47 pass from Seals (two point failed)
VV: Cam Ceccotti 27 FG
IC: Smith 1 run (two point failed)
IC: Symear Williams 11 run (two point failed)
IC: Seals 12 pass from Sutton-Christian (two point failed)
VV: Dylan Howanitz 20 pass from Janaasah Boone (two point failed)