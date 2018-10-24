Imhotep senior Donta Scott, one of the most versatile players in the area, will announce his college commitment Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the school.
The 6-foot-7 point guard will choose between La Salle, Temple, Seton Hall, South Carolina and Maryland.
Scott, a 4-star recruit, per ESPN, has been a major contributor in the last two seasons, which were heavily decorated for the Panthers.
As a sophomore, Scott primarily played forward and was a defensive standout on an Imhotep squad, led by Daron "Fatts" Russell (Rhode Island) and David Beatty (La Salle), that won the Public League and PIAA Class 4A championships.
Last season, Scott evolved into a point guard who helped a talented and junior-laden team repeat those championship feats in the Pub and PIAA.
In both of those seasons, Imhotep also finished No. 5 in the nation, according to USA Today.