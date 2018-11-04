Football playoff schedule

FRIDAY

South Jersey 5

Vineland at Williamstown, 7

Lenape at Rancocas Valley, 7

South Jersey 4

Clearview at Highland, 7

Shawnee at Millville, 7

South Jersey 3

Woodrow Wilson at Delsea, 7

Timber Creek at Burlington Twp., 7

South Jersey 2

Pleasantville at Haddonfield, 7

Central Jersey 1

Florence at Willingboro, 7

Non-Public 2

Hudson Catholic at Holy Spirit, 7

SATURDAY

South 2

West Deptford at Camden, 3

Central 2

Cinnaminson at Manasquan, 1

South 1

Buena at Penns Grove, 1

Gateway at Salem, 1

Non-Public 4

St. Augustine at St. Joseph of Montvale, 1

Non-Public 2

Immaculata at St. Joseph, 1