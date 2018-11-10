Lynn Greer III says the "family-like atmosphere" at Roman Catholic prompted him to leave national basketball juggernaut Oak Hill Academy (Va.) after a short stay and to return to Broad and Vine Street.
"I missed my teammates, my classmates, the teachers, and the staff," the junior point guard said Saturday.
After helping lead the Cahillites to a PIAA Class 6A state championship last season, Greer transferred to Oak Hill, which went 44-1 last season and advanced to the semifinal round of the Geico Nationals.
Oak Hill is a coeducational school with an enrollment of about 150 students. Greer arrived on the campus in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains in late August.
"It was about wanting to play on the highest stage possible," the 6-foot-3, 175-pounder said.
"But even early on, I was thinking about going back to Roman," Greer said. "I told the coach [Steve Smith] where my head was at then, but he asked me to wait a month before making a final decision."
Greer is a four-star prospect and the No. 14-ranked lead guard in the country in the class of 2020, according to ESPN. He has scholarship offers from Florida, Louisville, Marquette, Miami, and Oregon, among others.
At Oak Hill, Greer was set to be teammates with Cole Anthony, a 6-3 senior guard and ESPN's No. 2 recruit in the country; Cam Thomas, a 6-3 junior guard (No. 29); and Kofi Cockburn, a 6-11 senior forward (No. 31).
"I was fitting in well with those guys and expected to get a lot of playing time, but I felt like I had unfinished business at Roman," Greer said.
Greer applied to return to Roman, was officially accepted late last month, and was back at school on Nov. 2.
"On behalf of our players and coaches, we're looking forward to seeing Lynn progress in our program and finish what he started here," Roman coach Matt Griffin said.
The 16-year-old, who is the son of former Temple star guard Lynn Greer, said his Roman teammates have happily welcomed him back.
"They understand why I left, so there's been no awkwardness or anything like that," Greer said.
In addition to Greer, Roman returns four seniors: 6-6 wings Seth Lundy, a Penn State recruit; and Hakim Hart (St. Joseph's); and guards Gabe Perez and Louie Wild.
Roman also will have two highly touted freshmen: 6-8 power forward Jalen Duren and 6-3 guard Justice Williams. Both are part of USA Basketball's junior national squad.
Greer might be affected by the PIAA's new transfer rule, which says any student-athlete who transfers schools after the start of his or her sophomore year is ineligible to compete in the district or state playoffs.
The ineligibility could be waived by a district committee for a "hardship." Greer's case is expected to be heard by District 12's board early next month.
"We're definitely going to get a ruling on it," Griffin said. "Lynn was only out of school for six weeks, and he never played in a game for Oak Hill."